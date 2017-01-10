12 Tips To Keep Your Kids’ Rooms Tidy This Year (Finally!)

The myriad tiny pieces of Lego. The random socks that will never find a mate. The mysterious piles of paper that magically morph into missing homework. This is the stuff of kids’ rooms that requires superior wrangling skills on the part of parents and designers. Here are some organized kids’ rooms that offer a master class in neatness.

Hang Clothes In Plain Sight
Create A Family-Size Work Surface
Make a Dedicated Craft Station
Incorporate Storage Into A Bunk Bed
Carve Out Creative Display
Turn a Blank Wall Into A Work Area
Convert A Closet
Make The Bed Do Double Duty
Bin It
Stack It
Clean Out The Eaves
Create Cubbies
Hang Clothes In Plain Sight

Designer Emma Reddington skips the folding and hung a row of her son’s shirts so their checked patterns and colors are incorporated into the decor. It also makes them easy to grab in the morning, so getting dressed and out the door to school is less of a chore.

Per Kristiansen
Per Kristiansen
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2011
Designer:
Emma Reddington
Create A Family-Size Work Surface

Art projects and supplies take up a lot of room, but a large table lets siblings get creative at the same time. H&H senior editor Sally Armstrong gave her dining set a playful twist with color-blocked white and hot pink paint. Artwork is taped to the wall with easy-to-remove washi tape, for a rotating gallery of masterpieces. An inexpensive Ikea bookshelf and trolley hold craft supplies.

Virginia Macdonald
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2013 issue
Designer:
Sally Armstrong
Make a Dedicated Craft Station

Designer Grace Castaneda created this smart all-in-one solution for her daughter, which uses Ikea components such as a paper holder and cubbies. It keeps her child’s craft supplies organized and at her fingertips so she can work on projects happily for hours.

Editor’s tip: Hang the storage cubbies low so kids can reach their supplies, and put them away when finished with a project.

Donna Griffith
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home November 2013 issue
Designer:
Grace Castaneda
Incorporate Storage Into A Bunk Bed

McCarthy Hinder Interior Design designed this storage unit with painted-pink cubby holes to make the bed feel more enclosed and create a spot to display collectibles for this B.C. family. The added bonus of this bunk bed shelving unit is that it also provides a spot for a reading lamp on the top bunk.

Janis Nicolay
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home May 2014 issue
Designer:
McCarthy Hinder Interior Design
Carve Out Creative Display

Kids love to collect and show off their prized possessions, so create a spot just for them to style up favorite keepsakes — and change them up easily since passions are often fleeting as a child. Picture rails and hanging boxes serve dual purpose as storage and display in the basement of Sarah Hartill’s home, where her boys change up what’s on show almost daily.

Michael Graydon
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home August 2014
Sarah Hartill
Sarah Hartill
Turn a Blank Wall Into A Work Area

This custom floating desk in the room of Annie, the daughter of H&H senior design editor Sally Armstrong, was inspired by a modern retail display unit, but doesn’t eat up floor space in a compact room. The return edges act as a book end to keep items from falling off, but the shelving unit still looks airy.

Convert A Closet

Designer Ashley Botten fitted the closet of 11-year-old Lucas with built-in cubbies and a dresser that are too good looking to cover up, so no door is required. Pale blue drawer fronts add a splash of color.

Donna Griffith
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home August 2014 issue
Products:
Bookshelf, rug, Klaus; Jielde task light, Hollace Cluny; wall colour, Oxford White (CC-30), Benjamin Moore
Ashley Botten
Ashley Botten
Make The Bed Do Double Duty

Kids need room to play, so designer Sarah Hartill placed twin beds end-to-end to make them read as one unit, leaving lots of  space on the floor. Toys can be easily tucked into the drawers underneath the beds when the fun is over, and open shelving means easy access to books at story time.

Michael Graydon
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home February 2014 issue
Sarah Hartill
Sarah Hartill
Bin It

The beauty of bins is that they can help encourage children to group similar items (it’s never too early to get a jump on organization skills). Their portability makes them easy to tuck out of the way.

Donna Griffith
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home January 2014 issue
Designer:
Mazen El-Abdallah
Stack It

Why stop at one row? Designer Shirley Meisels amped up the storage in her daughter’s room by stacking the dressers, creating more space for stuff without changing the room layout.

Kim Jeffery
Kim Jeffery
Source:
House & Home April 2016 issue
Designer:
Shirley Meisels
Clean Out The Eaves

In the 1,100-square-foot home of designer Cindy Bleeks, every inch counts. In the bedroom shared by her two children, she built cubbies into eaves and added a small pull-out surface for a light.

Angus Fergusson
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home September 2010 issue
Cindy Bleeks
Cindy Bleeks
Create Cubbies

Clean, flat-front pullout drawers carve out storage were there was none. Since the drawers are low to the floor, skip the hardware in favor of simple finger pulls so there’s no projection to trip up kids as they pass by.

Virginia Macdonald
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
Just for Kids 2016 Special Issue
Designer:
Sally Armstrong
Author:
Wendy Jacob
