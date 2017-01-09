Escape To An Elegant & Whimsical Palm Beach Home
Cozy isn’t the first adjective that comes to mind looking at this 12,000-square-foot home in Palm Beach, Florida, but that’s exactly how the Canadian owners wanted it to feel. They tasked architect Maxime Vandal and designer Richard Ouellette of Montreal firm Les Ensembliers with making the regal house feel homey. Despite its sweeping size and grand architectural details, the duo hit just the right notes of understated luxury and whimsical elegance. To strike the delicate balance they were after, Maxime and Richard carried the palette — crisp neutrals brightened by bursts of terracotta, coral and plum — throughout the entire home and repeated patterns and furniture silhouettes from room to room to create a unified aesthetic. Click through to see inside the palatial home that’s filled with approachable charm.
Maxime and Richard divided the expansive main living area into five zones to add structure and intimacy. The bold carpet is a casual nod to traditional Palm Beach style, adding a graphic note that knocks the grandeur down a notch.
A substantial fireplace with an intricately carved mantel and brick lining anchors this sitting area, while gold-framed seating feels glam.
In the spacious kitchen, traditional design moves — like marble counters, glass-fronted cabinets and checkerboard floors — get a contemporary update with the addition of gold-toned hardware and pendants.
Blue and white motifs feel quirky when presented en masse, as in this sweet breakfast nook, while warm wood furniture adds natural texture to the elegant space.
“One of the homeowners loves florals, so we always do her bedrooms with a different type of flower,” says Richard. Here, the soft purple print is set off by serene shades of white, beige and cream for a truly tranquil effect.
Elsewhere in the principal bedroom, a white lacquered cabinet with an exposed wood accent feels modern against ladylike fabrics, while a shapely vase is simple but sculptural.
In the principal ensuite, delicate light fixtures and decorative objects bring Far East flair to a spa-like marble tub surround and vanity countertop.
“The entire home is designed so the owners can enjoy each and every space — as much outside as inside,” says Maxime. That’s why many indoor spaces open seamlessly to the outdoors, like this chic patio just outside the principal ensuite.
A stone console with an intricate base grounds this vignette, acting as a rugged counterpoint to a display of ginger jars and ceramic vases. Antique wrought-iron lanterns provide graphic punch.
Symmetrical furniture placement gives the pavilion a formal living room feel. The wool Oushak rug feels cozy, while neutral fabrics and natural textures are crisp against lush landscaping.
