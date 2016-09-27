From The Archives: Inside Hockey Players’ Homes

For most hockey players, the rink is home. But even world-class NHLers need a place to retreat to when they’re not on the ice. Go inside the homes of three famous hockey players, including Wayne Gretzky’s California estate, that we’ve featured in the pages of House & Home.

To see inside the Dallas home of Stanley Cup champion Jason Arnott, pick up the November issue of House & Home, on newsstands October 10, 2016.