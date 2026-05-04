Inside An H&H Reader’s Budget Kitchen Makeover

Vancouver House & Home reader Carol Wain had a response she wanted to share regarding Lynda Reeves’ March 2026 Money Talk column: “I was reading Money Talk, and I disagree with the advice in the Smaller Projects section,” writes Carol. “We renovated our condo ourselves, doing all the work except the required professional plumbing and electrical work. Firstly, why would you need to consider doing the job in stages? If you have less than $100,000 to spend, you know your budget, and you’ll work with it. It doesn’t matter if you do part of it this month and the rest of it later in the year. The budget is the same (and you may need to downgrade your expectations, as the cost will likely be higher later due to inflation and other factors). I realize H&H is geared toward people with large budgets. Many of us get inspired by your magazine and then creatively figure out how to recreate the look on a budget.”

Well, Carol brought the receipts and the total for her kitchen is $23,044. Scroll through to see Carol and Steve’s before shots of their kitchen, the impressive renovation, and the budget breakdown.

*All prices exclude taxes and auction buyers’ premium (typically 15%-18%).