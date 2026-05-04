5 Nature-inspired Tile Ideas To Brighten up Your Home

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In 2026, designers and homeowners are embracing a bold return to colour, with bright tile taking centre stage in kitchens, bathrooms and beyond.
Julian Tile offers a range of standout options inspired by nature, from Mediterranean tones to rich, forest greens. Their latest collections are full of ideas for both large scale slabs or delicate tiles. Scroll down for a few of our favourite looks!
Desert-Inspired
The
Massimo tile collection features a satin finish and an elongated 2 × 16” format suited to both stacked and more playful layouts. Cotto is a warm, earthy tone with a subtle desert-inspired look.
A Forest Feel
Green kitchens have an enduring, immersive appeal, and choosing green tile is one way to achieve the classic look. Forest, from the
Murano collection, has a ribbed appearance that brings movement and texture to walls.
Salt of the Earth
Salt Stone porcelain tile captures the natural look of rock salt slabs, with tones ranging from neutral to soft pink and green. In Pink Halite, the soft blush colour creates a calm, spa-like backdrop.
Exotic Landscapes
Inspired by landscapes ranging from Alaskan glaciers to the Amazon and Icelandic volcanoes, the
Marvel Gala large slab collection draws on the colours of some of nature’s most striking environments. Exotic Green pairs deep emerald with softer sage tones for a look that feels bold, dramatic and undeniably luxe.
Pretty in Pink
Pink interiors are having a moment, and Orchard Pink from Julian Tile’s
Coco collection feels right on cue. The soft porcelain tile acts as a near-neutral with a hint of colour, available in both gloss and matte finishes for added versatility.