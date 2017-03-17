See Stunning Spaces By Sarah Richardson Design
When it comes to design, Sarah Richardson has the Midas touch. Whether it’s a to-the-studs reno or a simple decor update, one thing is consistent about each space she works on: the finished design is sure to inspire. Her team at Sarah Richardson Design, including designers Tommy Smythe and Allison Willson, are also known for their sharp style and for putting their unique stamp in a room. Click through to indulge in some of our favorite homes by Sarah and her team!
Sarah brought coastal charm and color to this relaxed beach house in Prince Edward Island. “We took a classic coastal palette and brought it to life in a streamlined way, using blues and pale colors evocative of the sea,” says Sarah.
The home seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements. For a dramatic moment in the kitchen, Sarah offset the time-worn shiplap ceiling with a wall of contemporary Moonstone mosaic tile.
In the principal bedroom, quilted bedding, a shag rug and trellis-inspired headboard and mirrors add pattern and texture.
In another bedroom, old-fashioned quits are modernized against crisp white walls and a geometric pendant light. Patterned fabrics on pillows and a striped rug lend the space an easygoing charm.
In the bathroom, limestone adds warmth underfoot and calls to mind a sandy beach, while a sleek white vanity makes the space feel fresh.
In her own midtown Toronto home, designer Allison Willson mixed vintage pieces with sleek accents for a fresh take on traditional style. To achieve this look in her kitchen, Allison used brass accents to tie everything together and ensure the space felt cohesive. The result: an industrial yet homey kitchen.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
In the dining room, a trad chandelier contrasts the mod dining table. Watery blue accents break up the otherwise neutral palette and add a sophisticated touch.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
Allison carried the dining room’s cool palette through to her home office. A leggy desk juxtaposes the more traditional pieces in the room, while a customized floor-to-ceiling storage unit keeps office supplies neatly tucked away.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
An antique Heriz rug adds a bold hit of color underfoot in the living room. Crisp grey and ivory tones temper the look, while a Murano light fixture is a vintage note.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
A deep purple grasscloth wallpaper creates a moody envelope in the principal bedroom. Allison layered linens on the bed and in the sunlit sitting room to create a cozy, serene space.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
A zebra-print wallpaper is a fun touch in the nursery and plays off the oversized chevron rug.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
Antiqued brass finishes lend this bathroom a chic, polished look. A frosted window within the shower means that the stall is always bright. For subtle contrast, Allison offset the standard white subway tile on the walls with hex-shaped marble tile on the floor.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
Designers Natalie Hodgins and Kate Stuart designed this kitchen’s cabinets to resemble freestanding antique furniture for a sophisticated, old-world feel. An oversized island is perfect for entertaining.
Natalie and Kate wanted the house to be a fresh, pastoral take on lakeside living. The home’s large, lofty living room was inspired by the landscape that surrounds it, with a whimsical forest-inspired chandelier, woven coffee table, and sand-colored sofas. A deep blue rug grounds the space and makes the seating arrangement feel more intimate.
The homeowners chose to forgo installing televisions in the home so that there’d be more time to read. In the library, wing chairs covered in a fun floral print make for the perfect place to curl up with a good book.
A nautical display is a sweet touch on the main floor.
Natalie and Kate chose to paint the principal bathroom’s ceiling a pale seafoam green for a breezy, tranquil feel. The homeowners decided against installing mirrors over the vanity in favor of preserving the view outside, and left the windows undressed to let light stream through. “It’s not so important what you look like at the cottage,” says one owner.
In this kitchen, Sarah’s team ditched the classic all-white palette in favor of a bold space with rich, saturated hues. A deep blue La Cornue stove and hood with copper trim are show-stopping features. Cool grey cabinets and a scalloped backsplash temper the daring appliance.
Tour this kitchen on H&H TV.
In the same space, burnt orange barstools tie in with an exotic rug in the dining room. Warm woods throughout create a rich, cozy envelope and make the space feel intimate.
Tour this kitchen on H&H TV.
In this Victorian-era home, Escher-inspired floors make a dramatic statement in the kitchen and create an optical illusion underfoot (their pattern references a basilican floor in the Vatican). Designer Tommy Smythe completed the kitchen’s eye-catching look with one of his signature design moves: an oversized pendant light made even more striking with a coat of red paint.
Tommy carried the subway tiles found in the kitchen through to the sitting area for an unexpected element, and wallpapered the vintage armoire in a light print to make it feel less weighty and more youthful. “Given free rein, this is what you’ll get from me: strong colors, bold gestures and traditional references,” he says.
In the living room, solid jewel-toned upholstery and a sapphire sofa let the graphic rug stand out.
Dramatic high-gloss black walls create a polished and refined look in the home’s library. A zebra rug picks up on the other black and white patterns found in the room, including the zig-zag pillow on the armchair.
In another view of the library, brass accents warm up the moody palette.
In this London, U.K. home, Sarah gutted the time-worn 1920’s kitchen and reimagined it as a classic space with beautiful millwork and dentil moldings. A skylight floods the room with natural light, while an antique wine-tasting table from France now serves as the homeowner’s main dining spot.
An industrial metal coffee table pairs well with the family room’s watery blue palette. “I wanted a renovation that was sympathetic to the original details and character of the house, but also reflected the tastes of the homeowners,” says Sarah.
Pink and red accents breathe new life into the home’s living room. To take advantage of the marble inset fireplaces that bookend the space, Sarah chose to place the sofas back-to-back.
Sarah converted an unused wall into a library. Striped velvet wing chairs are the perfect place to cozy up with a classic English tome.
Pinwheel tiles are a subtle but fun touch in this kids’ bathroom. A pair of vintage sconces carry the rest of the home’s trad design into the space.
The great room offers plenty of seating for guests to chat or unwind next to the rustic flagstone fireplace. Sarah chose a palette of soft, pale blues to create an airy yet peaceful atmosphere.
To separate the space between the kitchen and dining areas without closing them off entirely, Sarah installed built-in cabinets topped with Tuscan columns. A branch clipped from a red maple tree lends the area a hit of color.
Striped-back chairs add interest in this trad dining room, while the wrought-iron chandelier lends the space a rustic touch.
Alder wood panelling gives this library a rich feel that’s warmed with gold accents.
A chinoiserie-style wallpaper in the mudroom lends the typically utilitarian space a bit of country charm, too.
In the powder room, a vine wallpaper “has a beautiful organic feel that brings the outside in,” says project designer Natalie Hodgins. Sarah had the vanity custom-built to match the other traditional elements in the room.
One of the home’s three porticos features a quaint sitting area. A stone fireplace and wicker basket filled with blankets ensure that the lounging area is comfortable well into cooler months.
Sarah painted a cobalt blue wall in a corner of this condo’s den because she felt the space needed a hit of color to look finished. Vintage chairs upholstered in a vibrant orange print add a hint of quirk.
A south-facing window at the back of the condo floods the breezy sitting area with plenty of natural light. Sarah used pale finishes throughout the home to maximize light.
White high-gloss cabinet doors give the kitchen a fresh, clean look.
The foyer’s diamond-patterned tile adds a graphic note underfoot and is an updated take on the standard checkerboard.
March 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm, Elsie Hickman said:
Nice design, but a bit too much blue for me. Those floors are heavenly.
March 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm, Carolyn Hastngs said:
Absolutely love Sarah Richardson designs. Many of these are too luxurious for my life style, however, the color palates, and many finishes can be incorporated into a more casual life style. Wish her shows were on HGTV or DYI HD. Miss seeing her and her partner Tommy.
April 03, 2017 at 12:27 pm, sandra stone said:
I too miss Sarah Richardson and team on tv. Saved all her shows until I had to get new DVR, a very sad day for me.
March 20, 2017 at 8:04 pm, Marisa Shockley said:
Great rooms. Perfectly imperfect..a lot of character that makes it appear the rooms were put together over time. That is hard to achieve when everything is new.
March 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm, Donna Gibson said:
Gorgeous! Not only a fabulous designer but she must be a great boss too. Natalie has been there for years. Love everything they do together!
July 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm, khcUJ said:
550793 479574Rattling clean internet web site , appreciate it for this post. 345953