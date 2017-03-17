See Stunning Spaces By Sarah Richardson Design

When it comes to design, Sarah Richardson has the Midas touch. Whether it’s a to-the-studs reno or a simple decor update, one thing is consistent about each space she works on: the finished design is sure to inspire. Her team at Sarah Richardson Design, including designers Tommy Smythe and Allison Willson, are also known for their sharp style and for putting their unique stamp in a room. Click through to indulge in some of our favorite homes by Sarah and her team!