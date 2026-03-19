Inside Love Story’s Distinct Decorating Styles

Ryan Murphy’s buzzy new FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (now streaming on Hulu on Disney+ in Canada) has launched itself firmly into the cultural zeitgeist, spurring fresh examinations of Carolyn’s timeless fashion style and glamourizing ’90s aesthetics for a new generation. Since its February 2026 launch, viewers have streamed Love Story for more than 25 million hours, making it FX’s most-watched limited series on Hulu and Disney+.

The Ryan Murphy series has sparked controversy, as well as spawning endless memes and Instagram posts, and igniting the careers of the stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, who play the titular roles. The series’ sets recreate three distinctive decorating styles of the era: JFK Jr.’s gritty Tribeca loft and the hip, Quiet Luxury Calvin Klein offices where Carolyn worked, versus the lush, old money enclave of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Fifth Avenue digs, replete with floral chintz, oil paintings, and antiques.

Scroll through to see how the set design helps define the characters, and offers a window into the distinctive style of two of the most famous members of the Kennedy clan.