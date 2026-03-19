15 Rooms With Fresh Floral Wallpaper — There’s A Bloom For Every Room!

It’s hard to resist a joyful floral wallpaper, and short of bringing in a bouquet and throwing open a window, there’s no easier way to bring the outdoors in. Inspired by vintage leaf prints, with lush images of plants and flowers, botanical wallpapers are perennial pillars of traditional decorating for good reason. Whether you choose floral wallpaper to enliven a small powder room, or go big and bold in a bedroom, there’s a bloom for every room. Scroll down!

Designer Olivia Botrie took design cues from the era of this house and set about instilling subtle vintage charm into every room. The dining area is wallpapered in a punchy floral, serving as an exuberant backdrop for the cocktail parties they like to throw. “The wallpaper contains all of our favourite colours,” says the homeowner. Photographer: Donna Griffith Designer: Dart Studio All of the rooms in homeowner and designer Elizabeth Macfarlane’s home have looks that nod to the past. “We wanted the guest room to have a sense of occasion, so we started with Pierre Frey wallpaper,” says Elizabeth. The floral wallpaper is the perfect backdrop to antique furniture and a muted palette. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Milton Architects (architecture)/Elizabeth Macfarlane (design) Floral wallpaper by Natalie Papier can be seen in this petite water closet. “My goal as the designer was to create visual interest by layering textures, patterns, and tones while maintaining a consistent theme of neutrality and serenity,” says designer Katelyn Rempel of Studio Sonny. Photographer: Kiely Ramos Designer: Katelyn Rempel of Studio Sonny The pretty botanical wallpaper was the catalyst for the palette in this mid-century modern kitchen, inspiring everything from the lower cabinet colour to the citrus-hued panelled vent hood and cherry red pendant over the island. “Magically, this was the first wallpaper I showed them,” says designer Meaghan Jones. “Pulling out the tones from the wallpaper was a running theme.” Photographer: Mary McNeill Knowles Designer: Meaghan Jones The whimsical floral wallpaper in this space designed by Olivia Botrie was originally selected for the powder room, but when her clients saw it, they had a change of heart, opting to go bigger and use it in the dining room instead. The colourful pattern works with the existing stained glass windows and putty-hued trim. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Olivia Botrie In designer Susan Drover’s home, a vibrant botanical wallpaper brings energy to the stairway and an inky hue with green undertones adorns window frames and the stair rail. Photographer: Jane Brokenshire Designer: Susan Drover “This bold wallpaper really sets the tone,” says designer Cynthia Ferguson of her clients’ foyer. “People fall in love with an impactful pattern, but then they’re terrified to use it!” Photographer: Donna Griffith Designer: Cynthia Ferguson This leafy print is a fresh take on botanical wallpaper that gives a tropical twist to a custom vanity with louvered detailing, and beachy wicker lampshades. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese This super feminine powder room is an homage to the classics, from the Venetian mirror to the vanity skirt. A shell pink wallpaper adorned with chinoiserie style peonies, cherry blossoms and spring branches is a delicate accent for the pink onyx counter. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese This bedroom feels like a hot house thanks to a blush-hued House of Hackney wallpaper and matching bolster fabric. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Cori Halpern In this Quebec farmhouse, traditional elements like wainscotting is given an update with a fresh sage green paint. To complement the paint, this leafy print mirrors the lush garden outside. Photographer: André Rider Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers Playful wallpaper is the star of the show in this principal bedroom. “It gives the impression that the flowers are growing up the wall,” says designer Richard Ouellette. Photographer: André Rider Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers The botanical wallpaper throughout this home reverses the “beige” look left behind by the home stager. “The rooms are large and deep,” says designer Kenneth McRobbie. “If the colors aren’t cheerful enough, they can look flat.” Photographer: Janet Kimber Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie The mudroom–laundry room off the kitchen shares the same palette. Picking a bold colorway when selecting a historic wallpaper print keeps the mood lively and young. Photographer: Janet Kimber Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie In the office, an antique Serapi rug is a bold contrast to the Morris & Co. wallpaper and vintage photographs. Photographer: Janet Kimber Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie Wallpapering the ceiling is a designer trick to make a space feel enveloping and cosy. In this welcoming foyer, a cheery leaf wallpaper and classic checkerboard floors complement the dark wood tones. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Olivia Botrie In this main-floor powder room, jungle cats creep amongst the palm trees and vegetation. The whimsical pattern is grounded by blue-green floor tile and touches of brass. Photographer: André Rider Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers A cool palette makes this floral look more contemporary. Blues, pinks and printed wallpaper energize rooms while deep wood tones, molding and panelling reinforce the home’s vintage. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Olivia Botrie A floral wallpaper panel in a plaster frame adds interest in this newly built home foyer. “Glam touches elevate the space from neutral and subdued to something with a little extra oomph,” says designer Josh Greenbaum. Photographer: Ryan Fung Designer: Architectural design by Marco Santos; design by Josh Greenbaum