10 Stunning Shower Ideas For Your Next Bathroom Reno

Each month, designers share their vision of the ideal end-of-day escape in H&H. For some, the perfect bathroom is sleek with an all-white, glassed-in shower — a quiet place to recharge. Others think showers should be showpieces, and relish experimenting with texture, pattern and shine. We can’t pick just one look, so here are 10 the most showstopping designs from House & Home. Which shower is your idea of perfect?