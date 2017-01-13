10 Stunning Shower Ideas For Your Next Bathroom Reno
Each month, designers share their vision of the ideal end-of-day escape in H&H. For some, the perfect bathroom is sleek with an all-white, glassed-in shower — a quiet place to recharge. Others think showers should be showpieces, and relish experimenting with texture, pattern and shine. We can’t pick just one look, so here are 10 the most showstopping designs from House & Home. Which shower is your idea of perfect?
With its handsome metal frame and built-in marble bench, this huge shower makes a serious statement. Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell finished off the ensuite with elegant sconces and a set of full drapes. “It makes a bathroom feel more civilized and less clinical — like it’s an extension of the rest of the home,” she explains.
Designer Allison Wilson’s third-floor bathroom has a charming look thanks to a restored vintage bathtub and traditional antiqued-brass fixtures. A window inside the simple subway-tiled shower floods the room with light.
This whimsical family bathroom, designed by H&H editor Kai Ethier, gets a dose of luxury from a pair of rain and handheld showerheads. The tiles in the space are a smart high-low mix: timeless ceramic subway tile on the walls, a bold marble pattern on the floor.
Actor Yannick Bisson’s principal ensuite features clean lines and expansive glass his-and-hers showers. Walnut vanities and limestone tiles help ground the large, airy space.
In this sophisticated principal bath, an extra tall, all-white shower feels just as luxe as the freestanding tub. The cherry blossom photograph adds a touch of soft color to the otherwise white space, and is water-resistant.
“My husband and I knew we wanted a white room because nothing feels as bright, clean and calm,” says senior editor Sally Armstrong of her principal bathroom. The challenge? Ensuring it didn’t feel sterile. “I set about adding details that would inject character and color,” she says. A blue ikat-patterned Moroccan tile lends a welcome jolt of life to the space.
Retailer and homeowner Jill Kantelberg carried the warm oak flooring from her principal bedroom into her ensuite for a seamless transition, adding a bold tile on the floor of the shower stall for a stylish hit of pattern.
H&H alum Mandy Milks’s shower has character to spare with its clawfoot tub and warm brass fixtures. A simple linen shower curtain and worn wooden stool round out the charming, unpretentious look.
At just 128-square-feet, this bathroom needed a strategic design to feel bright and spacious. Enter designer Ashley Botten, who opted for a clean-lined vanity, minimal decor and a mod glass steam shower. “The details are very subtle, but I think this is what makes the room so peaceful,” she says.
Designer Sam Sacks gave this family bath a dose of her eclectic signature style with a hand-printed blind, weathered stool and glam gold shower fixtures. “When you’ve been tearing around after kids all day, there’s something totally divine about being able to rest your tired bones somewhere special,” she says. We couldn’t agree more!
