Decorating & Design
It’s Official! January Is Your Month To Get Organized
Published on January 15, 2026
For many of us January is the time to hit the reset button, so it feels especially fitting that it’s recognized as
Get Organized Month. Made official by the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, this month is dedicated to optimizing productivity, building effective organizational systems and making time for rest and relaxation.
offers tools that can help you build new habits and take control of your organizational goals. Known to be Canada’s #1 label maker brand* and voted most trusted label maker brand by Canadian shoppers**, Brother Canada Brother Canada’s P-touch Label Maker and Btag label tapes provide a fun and creative way to personalize your organization. Discover how you can set yourself up for success this January during Get Organized Month.
*Source: Circana Group Retail Tracking Service, based on unit sales data L52W ending 6/30/2025.
**Source: 2026 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.
Set the Tone
It’s January! Embrace
Get Organized Month and start building healthy habits. Tackle post-holiday clutter, refresh your space and kick-off the year feeling organized.
Choose matching bins, jars and boxes for a streamlined look, and clear out cupboards, drawers and closets to take stock of what you have so you can start anew.
Simplify Everyday Routines
At a glance, labels help quickly identify items and save you time otherwise spent searching.
Brother Canada’s P-touch Label Maker, paired with creative Btag label tapes, makes it effortless (and affordable!) to label and personalize storage bins, shelves, pantry jars, cables and more. Labels also help you to stay on track with your organizational goals. Btag label tapes are compatible with the P-touch Label Maker models PT-N10, PT-N20 and PT-N25BT.
Get the Family Involved
There’s no age requirement for label-making — the whole family can get involved. Everyone can create labels that appeal to them, making organization more intuitive and enjoyable. With
Btag labels, you can choose icons or images for easy identification, helping early readers understand where items belong. Knowing that everything has its place improves clarity and encourages family members to take responsibility for returning items where they belong (fingers crossed!).
Be Creative!
Classic options like black text on white or white text on black always look elegant, but Brother
Btag labels allow you to express your creative side. You can print labels with up to two lines of text, choose from three fonts, six font styles, 10 frames and over 200 playful symbols. With a variety of colour combinations and endless customization options, label-making becomes fun rather than a chore. Plus, Btag label tapes are durable — water-, temperature- and fade-resistant, as well as microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe.
Embrace the Calm
Reduce stress and frustration by quickly finding what you need without a time-consuming search. Neatly labeled items — whether they’re shelves, cords, binders or jars — make staying organized feel effortless and promote a more mindful lifestyle. Knowing where household items belong and how much you have on hand also helps when shopping. And as your needs change, your labels and organizational system can easily adapt.
B uilding an organized system with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker and Btag label tapes can optimize order and productivity, giving you more time to focus on a mental and physical reset for the new year. Visit the brother.ca website to discover the complete product line and be sure to sign up for the Brother Canada newsletter to be the first to hear about exclusive news and deals.