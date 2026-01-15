It’s Official! January Is Your Month To Get Organized

Presented by:

For many of us January is the time to hit the reset button, so it feels especially fitting that it’s recognized as Get Organized Month. Made official by the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, this month is dedicated to optimizing productivity, building effective organizational systems and making time for rest and relaxation.

Brother Canada offers tools that can help you build new habits and take control of your organizational goals. Known to be Canada’s #1 label maker brand* and voted most trusted label maker brand by Canadian shoppers**, Brother Canada’s P-touch Label Maker and Btag label tapes provide a fun and creative way to personalize your organization. Discover how you can set yourself up for success this January during Get Organized Month.

*Source: Circana Group Retail Tracking Service, based on unit sales data L52W ending 6/30/2025.

**Source: 2026 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.