Decorating & Design

Designed For Outdoor Living: Clean Lines, Durable Construction And Thoughtful Details Define The Modern Pool Experience

Published on June 15, 2026

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A pool can transform the way a home feels, extending life outdoors and turning the backyard into a true living space. Today’s best designs do more than define an outdoor area; they’re conceived as natural extensions of the home, shaped by the architecture, landscape and the way we want to live. This philosophy informs every Mova pool.

Mova’s contemporary fibreglass pools are designed to settle naturally into their surroundings through clean geometry, refined finishes and thoughtful proportions. Whether installed in a compact urban backyard, a suburban property or a cottage setting, the goal is the same: to create a space that feels cohesive, functional and easy to live with.

Built for Canadian Living

Built specifically for Canadian climates, Mova pools are engineered to withstand freeze-thaw conditions while resisting cracking and ground movement over time. Advanced technology and seamless fibreglass construction help deliver long-term durability and a faster, more streamlined installation process.

Design Details

Today’s pools are designed not just for movement, but for living, anchoring everything from quiet morning swims to long evenings outdoors. Optional features such as massaging jets, non-slip AquaCove coverings and integrated sun ledges introduce a more wellness-focused approach to outdoor living – one designed for both quiet relaxation and active use.

Palette Inspired by Nature

Mova’s colour collections reflect a similarly thoughtful approach. Inspired by natural surroundings, shades range from soft neutrals like Paradise Sand to deeper, moodier tones such as Moonstone and Deep Sea Blue, allowing each pool to settle naturally into its environment.

 

Finishing Details

The difference is in the details. Every Mova pool features the brand’s signature Diamond surface: a smooth, nonporous finish that resists dirt, maintains its lustre and significantly reduces maintenance throughout the season. Available in a range of contemporary models and sizes, Mova pools offer a modern approach to outdoor living designed to adapt beautifully to the way Canadians live today.

Endless summers await at movapools.com.

 

 

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