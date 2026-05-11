Bathrooms
Designer Jenny Martin shares her preferred bathroom reno style
Published on May 11, 2026
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Some bathroom trends come and go, but for Vancouver Island-based designer Jenny Martin, the ‘new classic’ style is a favourite. “There’s a noticeable shift away from trend-driven or statement tile, toward materials that feel more integral to the home’s overall composition, with natural textures and timeless forms taking precedence,” says Jenny.
Ames Tile & Stone has been shaping Canadian spaces for more than a century. Family-owned since 1912, Ames blends four generations of expertise with a sharp eye for design, offering curated, on-trend tile and stone that elevates everyday living.
Trusted by homeowners and design professionals alike, Ames is known for its deep product knowledge, refined selection, and a team that understand how materials come together to create something lasting.
A well-designed bathroom isn’t about any one element standing out, but about everything working together with a sense of balance.
— Designer, Jenny Martin
Known for her timeless approach, Jenny creates interiors where every element is considered, resulting in spaces that feel both refined and enduring.
The New Traditional
Bathrooms are beginning to take on a stronger sense of character, with tile playing a defining role in the overall composition of the space. “I select tile with purpose,” says Jenny. “Transitions should feel intentional, patterns are shaped by how they’re applied, and details like grout, scale, and orientation all shape how the room is experienced.”
Incorporating traditional square tiles in honed or glazed porcelain, like in the
Riad (above left) and Pietra di Ostuni series (above right), creates a grid-like pattern that is versatile as it is classic.
Architectural Detailing
Jenny anticipates a move toward more architectural detailing in the bathroom. “Tile has a role far beyond surface,” she says. “It establishes proportion, scale, and rhythm long before the fixtures come in.” The way tile is applied is equally important. “Classic layouts like brick, seen in
Calema (above left), checkerboard, Classica (above right) and ashlar, bring a sense of history, while textures — from chiseled edges to crackled glazes — introduces depth and a more handcrafted quality.”
Material Richness
Another way to add texture and detail is tile drenching a room, or the use of a few different tiles in a space. The
Cross Cut porcelain tile collection (above left) was installed in various sizes on the walls and floor, giving this bathroom a monochromatic look. New for 2026 from Ames Tile & Stone, the Nouvelle series (above right), with its raised shape, adds a three-dimensional quality.
A Good Foundation
Go big with large, natural stone-like slabs in honed finishes like
MaPierre (above) that can help ground the room and creates a great starting point for building a palette. “I’m seeing a return to quieter, more architectural tile selections, with honed finishes, softer tones, and materials that feel rooted in nature,” says Jenny. Stone and porcelain remain enduring choices in bathrooms, offering both durability and a sense of permanence.
From first inspiration to final installation, Ames is a thoughtful partner, bringing considered, beautiful spaces to life. Your tile journey, expertly guided.
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online or in one of their four Western Canadian showrooms.