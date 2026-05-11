Designer Jenny Martin shares her preferred bathroom reno style

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Some bathroom trends come and go, but for Vancouver Island-based designer Jenny Martin, the ‘new classic’ style is a favourite. “There’s a noticeable shift away from trend-driven or statement tile, toward materials that feel more integral to the home’s overall composition, with natural textures and timeless forms taking precedence,” says Jenny.

Ames Tile & Stone has been shaping Canadian spaces for more than a century. Family-owned since 1912, Ames blends four generations of expertise with a sharp eye for design, offering curated, on-trend tile and stone that elevates everyday living.

Trusted by homeowners and design professionals alike, Ames is known for its deep product knowledge, refined selection, and a team that understand how materials come together to create something lasting.