Bathrooms

Clever Ideas: Steal These Smart Design Moves For Your Hardest Working Spaces

Published on May 6, 2026

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The best kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms don’t just look beautiful — they make everyday life easier, too. From clever storage solutions to smart built-ins, these thoughtful design moves prove that great design is all about function as much as style.

Find space inside walls — and perhaps line it with marble — to create a handy niche for everyday oils and vinegars.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tiffany Leigh

Add a second hidden drawer inside a deeper one to maximize storage space in larger cabinets.

Photographer: Alex Lukey  
Designer: Gillian Gillies

Install an open shelf in front of a window to display accessories, tools or cookbooks.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman.

Break up a wall of closed storage with bookshelves for a hit of interest and colour.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Colette van den Thillart

For oft-used items like cutting boards, build in open vertical cubbies.

Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Jeffrey Forrest

Install the washer and dryer at eye level for easier access.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Brian Gluckstein

Divide large drawers into small sections so everything stays tidy in its place.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Katherine Newman

Equip a coffee station with a pullout surface to add extra prep space.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Karen Cole

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