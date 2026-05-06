Clever Ideas: Steal These Smart Design Moves For Your Hardest Working Spaces

The best kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms don’t just look beautiful — they make everyday life easier, too. From clever storage solutions to smart built-ins, these thoughtful design moves prove that great design is all about function as much as style.

Find space inside walls — and perhaps line it with marble — to create a handy niche for everyday oils and vinegars. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tiffany Leigh Add a second hidden drawer inside a deeper one to maximize storage space in larger cabinets. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Gillian Gillies Install an open shelf in front of a window to display accessories, tools or cookbooks. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman. Break up a wall of closed storage with bookshelves for a hit of interest and colour. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Colette van den Thillart For oft-used items like cutting boards, build in open vertical cubbies. Photographer: Donna Griffith Designer: Jeffrey Forrest Install the washer and dryer at eye level for easier access. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Brian Gluckstein Divide large drawers into small sections so everything stays tidy in its place. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Katherine Newman Equip a coffee station with a pullout surface to add extra prep space. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Karen Cole