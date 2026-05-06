Clever Ideas: Steal These Smart Design Moves For Your Hardest Working Spaces

The best kitchens,
bathrooms and laundry rooms don’t just look beautiful — they make everyday life easier, too. From clever storage solutions to smart built-ins, these thoughtful design moves prove that great design is all about function as much as style.
Find space inside walls — and perhaps line it with marble — to create a handy niche for everyday oils and vinegars.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tiffany Leigh
Add a second hidden drawer inside a deeper one to maximize storage space in larger cabinets.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Gillian Gillies
Install an open shelf in front of a window to display accessories, tools or cookbooks.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman.
Break up a wall of closed storage with bookshelves for a hit of interest and colour.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Colette van den Thillart
For oft-used items like cutting boards, build in open vertical cubbies.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Jeffrey Forrest
Install the washer and dryer at eye level for easier access.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Brian Gluckstein
Divide large drawers into small sections so everything stays tidy in its place.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Katherine Newman
Equip a coffee station with a pullout surface to add extra prep space.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Karen Cole