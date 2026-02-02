Creative Lighting Solutions Enhance Everyday Life

It’s Lighting Made Simple

High-performance lighting doesn’t need to be complicated. Häfele offers intuitive lighting integration and user-friendly control systems that streamline the specification and installation process — making it easy for designers to incorporate sophisticated lighting solutions into any project.

Designers can access products, pricing, design tools and expert support by creating a Häfele account. Professionals also get access to Häfele’s complimentary and customizable lighting layout design service. Submit your design here.

Get the products and tools lighting pros trust.

Learn more about Häfele Lighting here.