See The Backstreet Boys’ Beautiful Baby Nurseries!
With a name like Odin Reign and a father like Nick Carter, a royal-themed nursery is very befitting. The Backsteet Boy and wife Lauren Kitt Carter enlisted Stephanie Avila of Rockabye Mommy to design a calm and peaceful space for their first-born. We’re guessing fellow Backstreet Boy A.J. McClean may have passed on the designer tip: Stephanie also designed the nursery for his now three-year-old daughter. Click through to see both spaces for yourself!
Grey, blue and buttery white hues decorate the nursery, offering elegant pockets of color while still keeping the space soothing and neutral.
The idea of “adventure” is a clear theme in this nursery featuring animal accessories, a wallpaper with a hot air balloon print, and a small world globe.
Large letters spell out the tiny inhabitant’s name between Sputnik-style wall fixtures, serving as the room’s focal point.
The Novella crib was a gift from fellow dad A.J. McClean. Who would’ve thought a Backstreet Boy would have such good taste in furniture?
A chest doubles as a chic changing station, while towering orchids provide a nice view for baby. A large round mirror with a textured grey frame adds warmth and reflects the light from the opposite window.
Designer Stephanie Avila hard at work styling the floating shelves.
A.J.’s daughter’s nursery is fit for a modern-day princess — complete with a crown above the crib and luxurious damask wallpaper.
Inside the crib, textured and patterned cushions would make any little princess swoon.
A large bookshelf holds plush toys, books and hits of pink. A beanbag covered in flowers adds a girly touch.
