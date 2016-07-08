See The Backstreet Boys’ Beautiful Baby Nurseries!

With a name like Odin Reign and a father like Nick Carter, a royal-themed nursery is very befitting. The Backsteet Boy and wife Lauren Kitt Carter enlisted Stephanie Avila of Rockabye Mommy to design a calm and peaceful space for their first-born. We’re guessing fellow Backstreet Boy A.J. McClean may have passed on the designer tip: Stephanie also designed the nursery for his now three-year-old daughter. Click through to see both spaces for yourself!