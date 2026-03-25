The City Column: What To Do In Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos National Museum: Caicos Heritage House

What To See

Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club

Many come to Turks and Caicos for a round (or few) of golf, and this club is home to a beautiful championship course. Named the numberone course in the Caribbean, it has pristine grounds that will keep experienced golfers on their toes. Golf not your thing? A meal at #19 Bar, the on-site restaurant, welcomes everyone, whether it’s for a cocktail or a light lunch.

Grace Bay Road

Turks and Caicos National Museum Caicos Heritage House

While the country’s national museum is on the island of Grand Turk, there’s an outpost on Providenciales — Caicos Heritage House. It’s an imagining of an island home as it would have been inhabited in the 1800s, and its creation was informed by insight from locals. Check ahead for museum hours, then take a selfguided tour.

Village at Grace Bay