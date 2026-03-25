Decorating & Design
The City Column: What To Do In Turks and Caicos
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on March 25, 2026
The most popular destination for luxury travel in the Caribbean, Turks and Caicos has seen a massive boom in visitors seeking pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, modern luxury hotels, spas and great restaurants. Here’s what to do and see in Providenciales.
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The Palms Where To Stay
Classic: The Palms
A go-to resort in Turks and Caicos for the past two decades, The Palms has been newly renovated. Along with refreshed guest rooms, there’s a new Mexican restaurant and oceanfront pool deck. Soak in views of the stunningly blue Atlantic Ocean from your suite and make the most of the resort’s activities. There’s the pool, of course, as well as tennis courts, kayaks, snorkelling and a kids club.
16 Princess Dr.,
South Bank
New: South Bank
The newest oceanfront resort on Providenciales is a true retreat, nestled at the southern end of Long Bay, away from the island’s busier communities. Stay in a onebedroom boathouse with a private dock on the marina waterfront — perfect for folks keen on water sports — or, for families, opt for the larger villas, which have private pools. Pedal to the resort’s beach on a complimentary bike, go paddleboarding on the lagoon and book a treatment at the spa.
1 Long Bay Rd.,
Land + Sea Where To Eat
New: Land + Sea
If it’s oceanside dining you’re after, Wymara Resort + Villas’ new restaurant delivers just that. Land + Sea boasts openair dining at the water’s edge with a menu that celebrates seafood, prime cuts of beef and island ingredients. Splurge on the signature hot and cold seafood tower, Caribbean lobster, or indulgent Black Angus beef rib. There’s live music on Monday and Saturday evenings, too.
Harbour Club Drive, Venetian Road Settlement.
Da Conch Shack
Classic: Da Conch Shack
The best place for fresh conch with a cocktail, where the beachside setting is casual and fun. Conch is available in chowder, salad, curried or “cracked,” lightly breaded and fried. Or try the grill menu, including jerk chicken and mahi-mahi. Whatever you choose, you’ll want to pair it with a classic rum punch. Most evenings, there’s live music or a DJ, adding to the island ambience.
Blue Hills Road.
Turks and Caicos National Museum: Caicos Heritage House What To See
Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club
Many come to Turks and Caicos for a round (or few) of golf, and this club is home to a beautiful championship course. Named the numberone course in the Caribbean, it has pristine grounds that will keep experienced golfers on their toes. Golf not your thing? A meal at #19 Bar, the on-site restaurant, welcomes everyone, whether it’s for a cocktail or a light lunch.
Grace Bay Road
Turks and Caicos National Museum Caicos Heritage House
While the country’s national museum is on the island of Grand Turk, there’s an outpost on Providenciales — Caicos Heritage House. It’s an imagining of an island home as it would have been inhabited in the 1800s, and its creation was informed by insight from locals. Check ahead for museum hours, then take a selfguided tour.
Village at Grace Bay
Where To Shop
Seventy Two West Boutique
A trove of island-inspired decorative accents. From tropical-coloured Scrabble boards to bold patterned tea towels to art and garden accessories, this bright and inviting boutique has something for everyone. The shop also has a madein- Turks-and-Caicos collection, including textiles and skincare.
The Shops in Grace Bay, 337 Grace Bay Rd
Flavors of the Turks and Caicos
The best kind of souvenirs are ones you can share with friends back home. This store stocks locally made culinary treats such as marinades, coffee, seasonings and wine. Rum and tea tastings are available to ensure your taste buds steer you toward the right selection.
Regent Village in Grace Bay