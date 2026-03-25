A Designer’s Home Gets a European-style Makeover

Two years ago, Lan and Jord, as designers Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan playfully call each other, darted around a house that was for sale in Toronto’s Bedford Park area, pointing out their plans: they’d ditch the
living room to make a larger dining space, add a servery and obliterate the existing kitchen. Making major modifications to a dwelling is commonplace for the duo behind design firm Collective Studio, but this project was extra special: they would be overhauling Alana’s own family home.
Alana’s husband, Justin Cohen, is a real-estate agent with
Barry Cohen Homes, and they have three children, daughter Ari and sons Palmer and Rowe, as well as Clover the barbet. After living one street away for eight years, the couple, who describe themselves as “house aficionados who are always browsing listings,” figured it was high time for a change of scene. Jordy endorsed the buy during the second showing. “Honestly, I don’t think I could ever buy a house without Jordy’s stamp of approval,” says Alana.
Built in 2000, the 4,000-square-foot traditional stone and brick house had many pluses: solid bones, four bedrooms, high ceilings and a wide frontage. The property had lots of trees, making it feel like a forest in the city, and they liked that it was move-in ready. “It was unexpectedly serene and unlike anything else in the neighbourhood, but it wasn’t the character home I had originally envisioned,” says Alana.
“We set out to create a cosy, collected home inspired by European design — effortless, rich in materials and intentionally free of anything too trendy,” says Jordy. “We wanted everything to feel lived-in rather than new,” adds Alana. “Even with the furniture, we mixed storebought pieces with
vintage finds to create that collected, heritage-inspired feeling.”
The vibe starts in the foyer, where there’s a mashup of toffee-toned wood walls, checkered marble floors and a brick-trimmed doorway. Unlacquered brass doors in the dining room, cream-coloured natural grasscloth in the kitchen and adjoining family room, and touches of wood throughout create a feeling of warmth.
The pinky-brown powder room is layered with whimsical botanical wallpaper and unlacquered brass elements. “It feels purposeful and cohesive,” says Alana.
The
kitchen similarly enchants with old world flourishes like the brick walls and a plus-size plaster vent hood. Cream cabinets studded in weighty unlacquered brass pulls and timber ceilings contribute to the historical vibe, and there’s even a sofa for chatting with the chef. “We didn’t need to have discussions with clients around mixing woods and whites, and not using all of the space on the range wall for storage,” says Jordy. “We were able to take risks that the average person might not take.” “The sofa is such a lovely spot to sit with a coffee,” says Alana. “You’re in the kitchen, but it feels like its own space.”
Varying the stone on the kitchen counters was another deft design move. The perimeter has a subdued travertine that blends with the cabinet colour and works with the brick, while the island sports striking Calacatta Vaticano marble. Freestanding, it’s reminiscent of beautiful antique furniture. The island is intended as a prep and serving space for the family’s frequent gatherings, so the designers omitted stools.
The renovation, with help from Benji Kirshenblatt of
Ossington Homes, gave the house a completely new attitude and ambience. The main floor was carved into rooms, creating intimacy and interest. Installing a pantry and servery between two arches off the kitchen offered a charming transition to the dining room.
Having a pantry drenched in chestnut brown with a charming peg rail and a servery with skirted cabinets is also great for entertaining. “When we host, we contain the mess,” says Alana. A stacked JennAir microwave–wall oven was a great call.
The pantry’s peg rail, travertine backsplash and counter, plus microwave–wall oven and dishwasher add charm and function.
The palette blends neutrals with rich jewel tones; there are lots of pinks, mauves and purples, and touches of light green. “We’ve always loved colour, and we often find clients are hesitant to embrace it,” says Alana. “We wanted to weave in colour wherever this home allowed.” Case in point: the dining room is colour drenched in a red-terracotta hue, and the powder room beguiles in a pinky-brown botanical wallpaper. Plastered walls and panelling are set off by a stunning 1950s chandelier with rostrato glasswork.
The den’s custom red-and-tan striped sectional is a perky choice against mellow green panelled walls. Contemporary figurative art adds a compelling focal point.
Since the mechanicals and windows were in great shape, the lion’s share of the budget went to reconfiguring the floor plan and adding the beautiful bits: wall treatments, bespoke millwork and furniture. “Transforming this house into a place with a story and more personality was an exciting design challenge for us as a firm,” says Jordy.
Located off the foyer, the den is peppered with personal pieces from Alana’s grandparents and her kids. The kids use the desk for homework. “When the door is closed, it’s our own little world,” says Alana. The unlacquered brass coffee table was Alana’s grandfather’s.
Leaning photos along a ledge has an unstuffy vibe and offers flexible styling.
The family room’s palette, shutter-style cabinet doors and textured throw pillows give it a 1970s sensibility. Colourful marble on the fireplace surround co-ordinates with the skirted stools and medium wood tones throughout.
“We created a peaked nook with sconces on either side and a large window bench,” says Alana. “It’s easy to get lost in the leafy views.”
Behind pocket doors is a generous bar cabinet lined in maroon marble.
A refrigerator drawer and bar fridge keep beverages cold.
Earthy tile installed in vertical stripes brings visual interest to the laundry room.
Over the course of the project, Alana found that being the client had its angsty periods. “I drove the team a bit insane; I had moments of total decision paralysis,” she says. For instance, proceeding with the misaligned stripes on the principal bedroom’s upholstered headboard took coaxing (would they look weird?) but, today, she loves their vintage authenticity. “As a whole, it was a lot of fun, but making decisions for yourself is hard. I get why people hire designers!” she says. Proof that two designers really are better than one.
Marble, lattice and pink sconces are a playful combo in the principal bedroom’s
makeup area.
Ari’s bedroom is sweet and simple, dressed in shades of pink.
Ari’s pretty ensuite is elevated by the Violetta marble remnant used for the counter. Alluring glass sconces and a subtly ornate mirror finish the look.
Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone of Collective Studio
“When we look around now, the entire house feels like pure comfort,” says Alana. “No detail was overlooked. Every wall is covered with something, whether it’s wallpaper, limewash, plaster, wood or brick. We wanted each room to have its own voice while still flowing effortlessly into the next.”
Photographer:
Lauren Miller
Designer:
Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone