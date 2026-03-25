A Designer’s Home Gets a European-style Makeover

Two years ago, Lan and Jord, as designers Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan playfully call each other, darted around a house that was for sale in Toronto’s Bedford Park area, pointing out their plans: they’d ditch the living room to make a larger dining space, add a servery and obliterate the existing kitchen. Making major modifications to a dwelling is commonplace for the duo behind design firm Collective Studio, but this project was extra special: they would be overhauling Alana’s own family home.

Alana’s husband, Justin Cohen, is a real-estate agent with Barry Cohen Homes, and they have three children, daughter Ari and sons Palmer and Rowe, as well as Clover the barbet. After living one street away for eight years, the couple, who describe themselves as “house aficionados who are always browsing listings,” figured it was high time for a change of scene. Jordy endorsed the buy during the second showing. “Honestly, I don’t think I could ever buy a house without Jordy’s stamp of approval,” says Alana.

Built in 2000, the 4,000-square-foot traditional stone and brick house had many pluses: solid bones, four bedrooms, high ceilings and a wide frontage. The property had lots of trees, making it feel like a forest in the city, and they liked that it was move-in ready. “It was unexpectedly serene and unlike anything else in the neighbourhood, but it wasn’t the character home I had originally envisioned,” says Alana.

“We set out to create a cosy, collected home inspired by European design — effortless, rich in materials and intentionally free of anything too trendy,” says Jordy. “We wanted everything to feel lived-in rather than new,” adds Alana. “Even with the furniture, we mixed storebought pieces with vintage finds to create that collected, heritage-inspired feeling.”