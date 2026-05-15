A Bright and Timeless Kitchen Designed by Tom Symes

Caitlin is a big cook and so are her kids, so she requested a high-end induction range and vent hood.

H&H: How did you make room for a large kitchen like this?

Tom Symes: Originally, it was a smaller kitchen in a square shape with a doorway to another room that was more of a pantry area. There was also a sitting room and the servants’ stairs. It was dark and discombobulated, so we combined them all and removed the stairs to make one big space. We also added two windows and enlarged the existing doorway leading out to the pool.

H&H: What elements of the design are more trad?

TS: We did crown moulding, but we didn’t take it around the entire room — we just kept it where the custom cabinets went to the ceiling. Throughout the rest of the house, there’s a beading in the millwork so, for the cabinets, we went with a Shaker style with beading for a cohesive look. The Thomas O’Brien pendants are quite traditional.