Decorating & Design
A Bright and Timeless Kitchen Designed by Tom Symes
Author: Lisa van de Geyn
Published on May 15, 2026
One of Caitlin Phillips’s most vivid memories of this house is how dark the kitchen used to be with closed-off, tiny spaces and poor lighting. While she loved her
Victorian with its over-the-top Gothic style, she knew the hub of the home was due for an upgrade — it would need to be bigger, brighter and warmer. She brought in designer Tom Symes to achieve her vision and bring the kitchen into the 21st century.
Scroll down for a look inside this timeless kitchen design!
Caitlin, designer Tom Symes and Tim Bit in front of the new custom closets.
House & Home: How did you come to work with Tom?
Caitlin Phillips: We met through a friend who was hosting a wine tasting dinner. When it was Tom’s turn to host at his house, I was struck by the similarities in our aesthetics. We both have an appreciation for eclectic style and quirky Victorians. When I bought this house, I knew I was going to need help, and Tom felt like a natural choice.
Caitlin is a big cook and so are her kids, so she requested a high-end induction range and vent hood.
H&H: How did you make room for a large kitchen like this?
Tom Symes: Originally, it was a smaller kitchen in a square shape with a doorway to another room that was more of a pantry area. There was also a sitting room and the servants’ stairs. It was dark and discombobulated, so we combined them all and removed the stairs to make one big space. We also added two windows and enlarged the existing doorway leading out to the pool.
H&H: What elements of the design are more trad?
TS: We did crown moulding, but we didn’t take it around the entire room — we just kept it where the custom cabinets went to the ceiling. Throughout the rest of the house, there’s a beading in the millwork so, for the cabinets, we went with a Shaker style with beading for a cohesive look. The Thomas O’Brien pendants are quite traditional.
The unlacquered brass faucet and hardware will patinate over time for an aged look.
H&H: What else was on Caitlin’s wish list?
TS: Two dishwashers, a wine fridge, a side-by-side fridge-freezer and a good range. She wanted the layout to be easy: to have everything near to where she was cooking. The sink is right behind her, the pullouts are beside her, then all the drawers around the range hold everything else she needs.
CP: My kids and I cook a lot, so it was important that the space be functional. Good ventilation and lots of storage were absolutely on the list, and opening up the view to the pool was a priority.
The grey veining in the Calacatta marble blends beautifully with the grey and white checkered floors.
H&H: What do you love most about the kitchen?
TS: The appliances are killer. I also love the natural materials. Often, clients don’t want to work with marble, but we have it on the backsplash, counters and floor here.
CP: I love the colours. It’s a very calm but happy feeling room. I was excited about the floor from the start. I love that its style is a nod to the classic Victorian black-and-white diamond pattern, but with a softer feel. They’re also heated, which is quite a treat!
“We went back and forth on quite a few stools, but Caitlin’s kids wanted ones that swivelled,” says Tom. “Finding swivel stools that have a traditional look and are actually comfortable wasn’t an easy task!”
The
checkered floors are elegant in off-white and grey marble. “We wanted the floors to have a neutral palette,” says Tom. “They needed to tie in to the rest of the house but not be too Victorian.”
The collection of pretty decorative plates was passed down to Caitlin from her great-grandparents.
Scroll down for elements of the look!
1. Cabinet colour, Pale Oak (OC-20), Benjamin Moore. 2. Wall colour, Chantilly Lace (OC-65), Benjamin Moore. 3. Milton Road pendant in Hand-rubbed Antique Brass by Thomas O’Brien for Visual Comfort. $1,677. Union Lighting Montreal. 4. Staria swivel stool in Saxon Sand and Warm Oak by Four Hands. $1,389. Elte. 5. Ironstone soup bowl. $68. Etsy.
6. 12″ sq. Classica Fior Di Pesco Matt floor tile. $9.95/sq.ft. Ciot. 7. 6″ Massey Unlacquered Brass drawer pull. $53. Rejuvenation. 8. 12″ sq. Classica Carrara Matt floor tile. $9.95/sq.ft. Ciot. 9. Medium Unlacquered Brass Oval cabinet knob. $23. Rejuvenation.
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Designer:
Tom Symes, Thomas Design & Build