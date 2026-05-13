Beautiful Sunrooms That Bring The Outdoors In

This sunroom was inspired by an Italian limonaia. While visiting Italy one January, the homeowners discovered the delightful greenhouse room used to shelter lemon and other citrus trees. “We later got married in a limonaia, so we decided to create a small version of our own for growing citrus indoors and escaping our snowy Montreal winters,” says Stephanie Wong. Entering through French doors, the sunny space has classic mullion windows and charming checkered floors. “This is my favourite room for morning coffee, reading and playtime with our son; the natural light is beautiful.”

Photographer: André Rider