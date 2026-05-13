Decorating & Design
Beautiful Sunrooms That Bring The Outdoors In
Published on May 13, 2026
Sunrooms blur the line between indoors and
out, offering zen, light-filled spaces that encourage you to pause and take in the view. There’s arguably no better room in the house for soaking up natural light, sipping a morning coffee, taking a long lunch or settling in with a favourite book in hand. Wrapped in expansive glazing, these solariums, conservatories and sunrooms will inspire you.
Designer and homeowner Elizabeth Macfarlane wanted to create an Edwardian-inspired conservatory in her
London home. Large French doors lead out to the garden.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
Stripes, florals, polka dots, and zigzags happily collide in another sunroom within the home. Rather than embracing an open-concept layout, Elizabeth prefers distinct, intimate spaces throughout the house. “I like having different rooms,” she says. “It gives you opportunities to create lots of interiors with different personalities.”
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
This sunroom was inspired by an Italian
limonaia. While visiting Italy one January, the homeowners discovered the delightful greenhouse room used to shelter lemon and other citrus trees. “We later got married in a limonaia, so we decided to create a small version of our own for growing citrus indoors and escaping our snowy Montreal winters,” says Stephanie Wong. Entering through French doors, the sunny space has classic mullion windows and charming checkered floors. “This is my favourite room for morning coffee, reading and playtime with our son; the natural light is beautiful.”
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Martha Franco
A fresh palette of warm whites and putty tones, layered with antique furnishings define this stately Connecticut country house designed by Kimberly Jones. The sunroom was transformed into a charming playroom, creating an inviting, light-filled space where kids can play while taking in nature.
Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Designer: Kimberly Jones
In the tradition of grand Edwardian homes, this Toronto abode had a conservatory or sunroom, a glassed-in area where one could grow plants all year long. “The sunroom was originally an extension added in the late 1980s, but it wasn’t properly heated. We removed the exterior wall to create one large room, and added in-floor heating and brought in an HVAC team so the new dining space wouldn’t be chilly,” says Dianne Berman of Delo Interiors.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Dianne Berman, Delo Interiors
In ceramicist Sara Wood’s circa-1830 stone house on Ontario’s Niagara Escarpment, the sunroom has a French conservatory vibe with bentwood chairs and plenty of tropical palms.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Sara Wood
In Sarah Richardson’s off-the-grid country House,
Starlight Farm, the sunroom is one with the woods. “This house is meant to feel connected to the natural landscape,” says Sarah.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Sarah Richardson