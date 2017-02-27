Could You Live In This Tiny Country Home?
Tiny homes have been gaining ground as part of a movement toward sustainable living, and designers from around the world have found a way to make these homes as stylish as they are efficient. This 240-square foot-home — named the Alpha by designer David Latimer, founder and CEO of New Frontier Tiny Homes — proves that small space living can balance utilitarian function with great design. With a clever small space storage, a kitchen with full-sized appliances, a combined washer and dryer, king-sized bed and Jacuzzi tub, this small space maximizes every square foot. Browse through our gallery to tour the charming country home.
With clean, modern lines and large glass windows that let in a wealth of light, the home is as stylish as it is innovative. “The constraint of living in a tiny house is liberating, not limiting,” says David. “It can allow you to reduce your carbon footprint, simplify your life, greatly decrease expenses for utilities, cleaning, and maintenance, and offer great design.”
The Alpha is set upon a 24″ double-axel trailer for ease of transport, and is chock-full of amenities that make it an appealing choice for permanent residents and vacationers alike.
David used natural materials to contrast against the home’s modern aesthetic and create a welcoming, homey space. A custom drop-down deck with an aluminum awning is the perfect place to dine al fresco.
The home comes packed with custom features that maximize its modest square-footage. To create a sense of continuity and add elements of warmth and luxury, David installed walnut hardwood floors and a rustic barnwood on the ceiling.
A raised platform helps to define the kitchen and living/dining areas, while large windows keep the home bright and airy.
One of the Alpha’s more unique features is an elegant walnut dining table that can comfortably seat up to eight people. When not in use, the table can be neatly stored within the platform beneath the step-up kitchen.
With the table stowed away, the space transforms into a modest but comfortable living room. When opened, the eight-panel glass garage door (left) leads outward to the patio.
The home’s striking galley kitchen comes equipped with full-sized appliances, including a drawer dishwasher and Whirlpool fridge. David blended textures and materials so that the space feels rustic yet polished.
White subway tiles with dark grout add graphic impact in the prep area, while peacock-gold granite countertops are a luxe finish.
Wall sconces on either side of the kitchen’s stainless steel vent provide additional light for preparing meals. To ensure that storage space was kept at a premium, David installed custom drop-down kitchen cabinets (upper left).
Seen here, the trio of cabinets reveal cooking essentials when opened.
The Alpha’s loft-style bed is made cozy with industrial wall sconces and textured pillows. Though the clearance above the bed is somewhat low, it’s wide enough to accommodate a king-sized bed.
The bedroom loft is accessed using a library-style ladder which can be tucked into a niche under the kitchen platform when not in use.
Below the bedroom, a pocket barn door takes up little space and leads into the combined laundry and bathroom. David had the door custom-made to fit the space, and it features a full-length mirror on its backside.
The bathroom includes a Jacuzzi tub and a combination washer-and-dryer unit. A basket of flowers adds a pop of color to the space and emphasizes the lush greenery outside.
David used the same graphic tile found in the kitchen backsplash for the shower.
The home looks magical at night. Faux fur throws on the dining table benches and string lights hung from the ceiling add an extra layer of country charm.
The tiny space is the perfect place to take in the great outdoors.
