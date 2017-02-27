Could You Live In This Tiny Country Home?

Tiny homes have been gaining ground as part of a movement toward sustainable living, and designers from around the world have found a way to make these homes as stylish as they are efficient. This 240-square foot-home — named the Alpha by designer David Latimer, founder and CEO of New Frontier Tiny Homes — proves that small space living can balance utilitarian function with great design. With a clever small space storage, a kitchen with full-sized appliances, a combined washer and dryer, king-sized bed and Jacuzzi tub, this small space maximizes every square foot. Browse through our gallery to tour the charming country home.