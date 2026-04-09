The City Column: What To Do In St. Andrews By-The-Sea, N.B.

Where to Eat

New: Char & Chowder

Housed in an open-air barn frame on the town’s main street, this resto is the spot for a casual lunch. Opt for a classic lobster roll, chowder or try a wood-fired pizza. Beer enthusiasts should take advantage of this spot’s many local brews.

182 Water St.

Classic: Rossmount Inn Restaurant & Bar

With a menu that changes with the seasons and harvests, this restaurant is known for its inventive, market fresh menu and a peaceful, refined environment. Vegetables and fruits are local or harvested from the inn’s own garden, wild berries and mushrooms are handpicked, and the daily catch is locally sourced. The inn is located just a short drive outside of town; walk the grounds before dinnerto soak in the beauty of the estate.

4599 Rte. 127