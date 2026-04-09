Travel: The City Column

The City Column: What To Do In St. Andrews By-The-Sea, N.B.

Author: Maryam Siddiqi

Published on April 9, 2026

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Visitors looking to rest and relax have been coming to this New Brunswick resort town for more than a century. Beat the summer crowds with a spring trip and enjoy golf and gardens, fresh seafood, and great sightseeing and shopping.

Check out our guide to St. Andrews by-the-Sea!

Where to Stay

Classic: Treadwell Inn

Perched on the shores of Passamaquoddy Bay, this intimate six-room inn is the perfect setting for a tranquil escape. Ask for a room with a waterfront balcony and make a reservation at The Chandler Room, the hotel’s restaurant and wine bar. The menu is inspired by the sea — think salt cod croquettes, pan-seared shrimp and ricotta gnocchi with butter-poached lobster.

129 Water St.

Classic: The Algonquin Resort, Autograph Collection

The historical resort property that put St. Andrews by-the-Sea on the map, The Algonquin has recently undergone a refresh with elegant decorating that blends heritage charm with modern amenities. Enjoy afternoon tea out on the porch and play a round of golf at the hotel’s course a short distance away. For day trippers, book a summer ferry ride or take a quick drive through Maine (and back into N.B.) to Campobello Island to visit Head Harbour Lightstation, which was built in 1829.

184 Adolphus St.

Where to Eat

New: Char & Chowder

Housed in an open-air barn frame on the town’s main street, this resto is the spot for a casual lunch. Opt for a classic lobster roll, chowder or try a wood-fired pizza. Beer enthusiasts should take advantage of this spot’s many local brews.

182 Water St.

Classic: Rossmount Inn Restaurant & Bar

With a menu that changes with the seasons and harvests, this restaurant is known for its inventive, market fresh menu and a peaceful, refined environment. Vegetables and fruits are local or harvested from the inn’s own garden, wild berries and mushrooms are handpicked, and the daily catch is locally sourced. The inn is located just a short drive outside of town; walk the grounds before dinnerto soak in the beauty of the estate.

4599 Rte. 127

What to See

Classic: Sunbury Shores Arts & Nature Centre

Two gallery spaces feature exhibitions by artists who evoke a connection to nature through their art. This spring, see pieces by plant-fibre artist Ralph Simpson, who uses indigenous plant materials
to create sculptural works. The centre also hosts workshops and offers studio space.

139 Water St.

Classic: Kingsbrae Garden

More than 2,500 species of perennials fill the grounds at this site, which also includes an old-growth Acadian forest grass-laid amphitheatre, sculpture garden and Sage, a restaurant in a beautiful heritage building that serves lunch and dinner. Open mid-May to mid-October.

220 King St.

Where to Shop

New: Marmalade

A treasure trove for gourmands and consummate hosts. Find an expertly curated collection of homewares, cookbooks and gourmet foods, most of which are by Canadian brands from across the country.

157A Water St.

New: The Nautical Shop

A must-visit for those who love the coastal aesthetic, this shop is the creation of former H&H senior editor Morgan Michener. From handmade ceramics to carvings to local art, Morgan and her team have pulled together a fresh take on nautical-inspired style.

147 Water St.

Classic: Cottage Chic

Here you’ll find tableware, decorating accents and textiles, all with a touch of ruggedness that’s fitting for a beachfront cottage look. Take home a cosy blanket or handmade mug!

177 Water St.

Source:

House & Home

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