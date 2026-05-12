Decorating & Design
Step Into Warm Weather With These Sustainable Home Products
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on May 12, 2026
Inject some personality and comfort into your home with our eco-friendly picks for warm weather. We’re featuring a plush sofa make from plastic water bottles, recycled cotton pillows, a coffee table that starts with java grounds, and more. Keep on reading to discover the innovative, high-style furniture and accents from our Healthy Home column!
Down For It
Every time a plush Thalia sofa by Gus* Modern is built, 567 plastic bottles are diverted from oceans, waterways and landfills. The luxe seat and back cushions are filled with an eco-friendly synthetic down made from 100% recycled plastic.
Source: Courtesy of Gus* Modern
Products:
In Velvet Rust. $3,595.
Tuck Studio
Stow Away
This colourful basket by Baba Tree is woven from elephant grass by artisans in Ghana who work in ethical conditions. Add several to a room as storage for an artful, collected look.
Source: Courtesy of Goodee
Products:
From $145. Goodee.
Goodee
Beauty Sleep
Au Lit Fine Linens’ Washed Cotton–Hemp collection offers the lived-in look of linen with a softer touch. Hemp is an eco-friendly choice: its cultivation uses minimal water, it thrives without pesticides, and the crop helps regenerate soil rather than depleting it.
Source: Courtesy of Au Lit Fine Linens
Products:
All in Dune. Queen duvet cover, $288; queen pillowcases, $89/pair; queen sheet set, $423.
Au Lit Fine Linens
Coffee Table
Founded by designer Krisette Santamaria
(pictured), Krisette and Co. partners with local Toronto cafés to collect used coffee grounds and transforms them into surfaces for high-style furniture. Pieces like the Bunn Pill coffee table are made by skilled artisans who clean, dry and process the grounds, then set them in custom moulds with resin to create the table’s coffee shell top.
Photographer: Alliah Vergara (Krisette’s portrait)/Bruno Belli (coffee table)
Products:
From $1,250.
Krisette and Co.
Block Party
The fabric for Caravane’s Florio throw pillows is block-printed in Jaipur, India, on organic recycled cotton in a muted palette with dainty traditional floral motifs. Designed to become softer over time, the pillows are both sustainable and beautiful.
Source: Courtesy of Caravane
Products:
In Florio (top) and Florio Nude. $194 each.
La Maison Générale
Earthy Delights
The artful Faroe side table is substantial in hand-moulded earthenware that’s glazed to reveal its natural colour and textural variations.
Source: Courtesy of West Elm