July/August 2025

Dive into summer living with some of our best bunkies, cottages and country homes across Muskoka, Creemore, the Kawarthas and B.C.’s Thormanby Islands. The July/August Summer Houses + Cottages issue unveils Parris McKenna’s charming guest bunkie, Angela Wheeler’s Tyrolean-inspired cottage and a contemporary escape on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast. We also reveal three pools loaded with features including outdoor kitchens, spas, fireplaces and cabana lounges. Plus, Andrea Buckett shares her best cottage recipes — simple “make it and take it” dishes that are perfect fare for hot, lazy days.

  • A contemporary Scandi-style retreat by Sam Sacks
  • Angela Wheeler’s Tyrolean-inspired cabin in the Kawarthas
  • An off-grid island cottage on B.C.’s North Thormanby Island
  • A charming cottage bunkie is a four-season haven for guests
  • Three homeowners’ perfect pools, loaded with features
  • Easy summer recipes for cottage meals from Andrea Buckett
Look inside this issue

