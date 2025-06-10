July/August 2025

Dive into summer living with some of our best bunkies, cottages and country homes across Muskoka, Creemore, the Kawarthas and B.C.’s Thormanby Islands. The July/August Summer Houses + Cottages issue unveils Parris McKenna’s charming guest bunkie, Angela Wheeler’s Tyrolean-inspired cottage and a contemporary escape on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast. We also reveal three pools loaded with features including outdoor kitchens, spas, fireplaces and cabana lounges. Plus, Andrea Buckett shares her best cottage recipes — simple “make it and take it” dishes that are perfect fare for hot, lazy days.

A contemporary Scandi-style retreat by Sam Sacks

Angela Wheeler’s Tyrolean-inspired cabin in the Kawarthas

An off-grid island cottage on B.C.’s North Thormanby Island

A charming cottage bunkie is a four-season haven for guests

Three homeowners’ perfect pools, loaded with features

Easy summer recipes for cottage meals from Andrea Buckett