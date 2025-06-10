Cookbooks We Love
3 Classic And Comforting Jewish Deli Recipes To Try From This Cookbook
Published on June 10, 2025
Arthurs: Home of the Nosh is the debut cookbook from Alexandre Cohen and Raegan Steinberg, the husband-and-wife team behind Montreal’s famous Arthurs Nosh Bar, and is co-authored with Evelyne Eng. Inside, you’ll find more than 115 classic Jewish breakfast, brunch and lunch recipes — try the hearty All-dressed Almond Oats, or go iconic with the Latkes.
Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.