Cookbooks We Love

3 Classic And Comforting Jewish Deli Recipes To Try From This Cookbook

Author: Simone Olivero

Published on June 10, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Arthurs: Home of the Nosh is the debut cookbook from Alexandre Cohen and Raegan Steinberg, the husband-and-wife team behind Montreal’s famous Arthurs Nosh Bar, and is co-authored with Evelyne Eng. Inside, you’ll find more than 115 classic Jewish breakfast, brunch and lunch recipes — try the hearty All-dressed Almond Oats, or go iconic with the Latkes.

Latkes With Roasted Applesauce

“When we were first conceiving the Arthurs menu, we knew the latke, a staple in any Jewish restaurant and at most Hanukkah feasts, had to be on it.” — Alexandre Cohen 

Get the recipe for Latkes With Roasted Applesauce here. 

All-dressed Almond Oats 

“It wasn’t until I started dating my husband that I began to understand what legit oats should be like,” says Raegan. “I’m more of a crunchy-crispy girl myself — but now I can at least appreciate them.”

Get the recipe for All-dressed Almond Oats here. 

Deli Sprinkle Cookies

“These cookies are incredibly easy to put together, and the sprinkle-dunking step makes them the perfect dessert to do with kids.” — Alexandre Cohen

Get the Deli Sprinkle Cookies recipe here. 

Source:

Excerpted from Arthurs: Home of the Nosh by Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Copyright © 2025 Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng. Photographs by Karolina Jez. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Up Next

Eden Grinshpan Shares Tahini-Packed Recipes From Her Latest Cookbook

Related Articles

How To Throw A Crowd-Pleasing Italian Feast This Christmas

5 Easy Pantry Pasta Recipes You Can Make In A Pinch

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Shares His Favorite Comfort Food