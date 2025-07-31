September 2025
Designers who embrace creativity and homeowners who live large get major place in the September Small Spaces issue. See three compact condos and a guesthouse that deliver inspiring looks in a modest footprint. Designer Alberta Ellis creates a groovy workspace in her 1970s-era house on Vancouver Island, while Orsi Panos reinvigorates her 19th-century bungalow in English cottage style. A prefab hut in Haliburton, Ont., is an architecturally cool escape, perfect for nesting. Vancouver’s multitalented Vikram Vij reveals bold new Indian recipes from his fourth book, My New Indian Kitchen.
- Four small spaces with huge style
- A 1970’s ‘Hippie House’ workspace on Vancouver Island
- Designer Orsi Panos infuses English cottage character into her 19th-century bungalow
- A prefab retreat with a Scandi vibe in Haliburton, Ontario
- Bold new Indian recipes from TV star and chef Vikram Vij