September 2025

Designers who embrace creativity and homeowners who live large get major place in the September Small Spaces issue. See three compact condos and a guesthouse that deliver inspiring looks in a modest footprint. Designer Alberta Ellis creates a groovy workspace in her 1970s-era house on Vancouver Island, while Orsi Panos reinvigorates her 19th-century bungalow in English cottage style. A prefab hut in Haliburton, Ont., is an architecturally cool escape, perfect for nesting. Vancouver’s multitalented Vikram Vij reveals bold new Indian recipes from his fourth book, My New Indian Kitchen.

  • Four small spaces with huge style
  • A 1970’s ‘Hippie House’ workspace on Vancouver Island
  • Designer Orsi Panos infuses English cottage character into her 19th-century bungalow
  • A prefab retreat with a Scandi vibe in Haliburton, Ontario
  • Bold new Indian recipes from TV star and chef Vikram Vij
