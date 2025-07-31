Cookbooks We Love
3 Delicious Dessert Recipes To Try From Crave Bakery’s Cookbook
Published on July 31, 2025
Carolyn McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby, the sisters who started Western Canada’s Crave Bakery more than 20 years ago, are finally revealing the sweet secrets that built their brand. In their debut cookbook, Crave, find customer favourites like crackly-topped Snickerdoodle Cookies — soft, chewy and perfectly spiced with cinnamon — and moist Banana Chocolate Loaf, ideal for breakfast or an afternoon treat. Their Coconut Cream Pie is a true showstopper with a toasted coconut-graham cracker crust, silky family-recipe custard and a cloud of whipped cream. Below, get an exclusive look at these delicious recipes!
Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved