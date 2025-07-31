Cookbooks We Love

3 Delicious Dessert Recipes To Try From Crave Bakery’s Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on July 31, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Carolyn McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby, the sisters who started Western Canada’s Crave Bakery more than 20 years ago, are finally revealing the sweet secrets that built their brand. In their debut cookbook, Crave, find customer favourites like crackly-topped Snickerdoodle Cookies — soft, chewy and perfectly spiced with cinnamon — and moist Banana Chocolate Loaf, ideal for breakfast or an afternoon treat. Their Coconut Cream Pie is a true showstopper with a toasted coconut-graham cracker crust, silky family-recipe custard and a cloud of whipped cream. Below, get an exclusive look at these delicious recipes!

Two plates of golden snickerdoodle cookies. Snickerdoodle cookie recipe.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

“Our Snickerdoodle cookies are soft yet slightly crisp around the edges, coated in just the right amount of cinnamon sugar to create that signature crackly top. At our bakeries, they remain one of the most beloved cookies.” — Jodi Willoughby

Get the recipe for Snickerdoodle Cookies here.

Sliced banana loaf on plates. Banana Chocolate Loaf

Banana Chocolate Loaf

“An all-time classic loaf that blends the comforting flavour of bananas with the indulgence of chocolate — or not! Whether you opt to add chocolate chunks into the batter or keep it classically plain, this loaf is perfect.” — Jodi Willoughby

Get the sisters’ recipe for Banana Chocolate Loaf here.

Overhead shot of slices of coconut cream pie.

Coconut Cream Pie

“Although making the graham crust from scratch may seem daunting at first, once you try it, you’ll never return to store-bought graham, we promise!” — Jodi Willoughby

Get the Coconut Cream Pie recipe here.

Photographer:

Genevieve Renee

Source:

Excerpted from Crave: Cupcakes, Cakes, Cookies, and More by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Copyright © 2025 by Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby. Photographs by Genevieve Renee. Published by TouchWood Editions. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Up Next

5 Refreshing Cocktails for Summer Sipping

Related Articles

5 Icy Treat Recipes To Enjoy This Summer

Melissa Clark Shows You How To Bring The Flavors Of France To Your Table

Trish Magwood Shows Off Her Renovated Kitchen & Shares 7 New Recipes!