13th Street Bakery Butter Tarts

13th Street Bakery Butter TartsRecipe By: Courtesy of 13th Street
Total Time: 2 hours
Prep Time: 1 hour
Food editor Kristen Eppich hails these butter tarts from 13th Street Bakery in St. Catharines the best ones in Canada. “The pastry is delicate yet sturdy, and the filling is just gooey enough. What’s the trick? The tarts are baked in silicone muffin cups. Anything that bubbles over forms a sugary crunch, and you can still get them out of the pan.” Get the recipe below.
Ingredients
Pastry
- 2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed
- 6-10 tsp ice-cold water
Filling
- 1/4 cup softened butter
- 2 cups lightly packed brown sugar
- Eggs, lightly whisked
- 2 tbsp corn syrup
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 60 raisins or pecan pieces, if desired
Directions Yield: Makes 12 Tarts
Make Pastry
- Combine flour and salt in large bowl. Using two knives or pastry cutter, cut in shortening until pea-size lumps remain.
- Drizzle in water and toss with fork. (Add only enough water to bring dough together when squeezed.) Shape dough into disc and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for 30 minutes.
Make Filling
- Using wooden spoon, cream butter with brown sugar in large bowl until light and fluffy. Stir in eggs. Add corn syrup and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Do not over mix or use whisk, as this adds too much air.
Assemble And Bake Tarts
- Grease inside of 12-cup tin or silicone muffin tray. Roll out pastry on floured surface to 1⁄8″ thickness. Cut into twelve 4″ rounds and fit into tin. Re-roll pastry only once.
- Add 5 raisins or pecan pieces to unbaked tart shells, then pour filling evenly into shells.
- Bake at 375°F for about 30 minutes or until crust is golden and centers are bubbling. Add 5 minutes to cook time if using silicone to ensure pastry is golden brown.
May 26, 2017 at 8:04 pm, Carol said:
Eggs…..how many?
June 05, 2017 at 9:41 pm, Julie said:
how many eggs??? 2?
June 11, 2017 at 9:51 pm, katie said:
for crust: should it be TBSP not TSP? tried to make and the crust did not come together at all…
June 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm, Timbit said:
I contacted the winery, 2 eggs are needed. (I’ve had these tarts at 13th Street many times and they are great!)
