13th Street Bakery Butter Tarts

Recipe By: Courtesy of 13th Street

Total Time: 2 hours Prep Time: 1 hour

Food editor Kristen Eppich hails these butter tarts from 13th Street Bakery in St. Catharines the best ones in Canada. “The pastry is delicate yet sturdy, and the filling is just gooey enough. What’s the trick? The tarts are baked in silicone muffin cups. Anything that bubbles over forms a sugary crunch, and you can still get them out of the pan.” Get the recipe below.