Ask A Chef: Portage Shares Their Steak Salad Recipe

Portage chefs Celeste Mah and Ross Larkin share their savoury and satisfying Steak Salad recipe.

Q: Every time I visit St. John’s, N.L., I go to Portage — the chefs use the freshest ingredients. Could you get the Steak Salad recipe so I can try it at home? — CHARLOTTE, Milton, Ont.

A: Chefs Celeste and Ross wanted to create a salad that guests would look forward to eating — not just because it’s healthy, but because it’s delicious. “The salad has a ton of flavour from the fresh herbs, shallots and Lemongrass Vinaigrette,” says Ross. “We recommend sharing it as a side, or as a main with steamed white rice.” Roasted peanuts and toasted ground rice add a subtle nuttiness.