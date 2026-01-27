Recipe
January 27, 2026
Ask A Chef: Portage Shares Their Steak Salad Recipe
Portage chefs Celeste Mah and Ross Larkin share their savoury and satisfying Steak Salad recipe.
Q: Every time I visit St. John’s, N.L., I go to Portage — the chefs use the freshest ingredients. Could you get the Steak Salad recipe so I can try it at home? — CHARLOTTE, Milton, Ont.
A: Chefs Celeste and Ross wanted to create a salad that guests would look forward to eating — not just because it’s healthy, but because it’s delicious. “The salad has a ton of flavour from the fresh herbs, shallots and Lemongrass Vinaigrette,” says Ross. “We recommend sharing it as a side, or as a main with steamed white rice.” Roasted peanuts and toasted ground rice add a subtle nuttiness.
Directions
Yield: Serves 2 to 4
Prepare Beef and Shallots
- Season beef generously with salt and pepper. Heat a little canola oil in small frying pan over medium-high heat. Sear beef for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until browned.
- Remove beef and let rest on cooling rack for 10 to 12 minutes. Then, place in freezer for 45 to 60 minutes.
- Using knife or mandoline, thinly slice shallots, then soak slices in water for at least 15 minutes to mellow sharpness.
Make Toasted Rice Powder
- In dry frying pan over very low heat, spread rice in single layer. Toast rice slowly, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Using mortar and pestle or food processor, grind rice into fine powder and set aside.
Make Vinaigrette
- In small pan over low heat, gently warm vegetable oil with bruised lemongrass stalks to infuse flavour. Let oil cool with lemongrass in it, then strain out stalks.
- Stir in lime juice, fish sauce, honey, and salt and pepper, to taste, and set aside.
Assemble Salad
- Remove beef from freezer and slice as thinly as possible.
- In large bowl, combine greens, sliced beef, herbs, peanuts and both types of shallots. Add 2 tablespoons of Lemongrass Vinaigrette and toss well. Taste and add more dressing, if needed.
- Finish by sprinkling 1 tablespoon of Toasted Rice Powder on top.
John Cullen (Celeste and Ross’s portrait)/Ross Larkin (steak salad)