Recipe
March 17, 2026
Ask A Chef: Wynona’s Roasted Cauliflower
Wynona chef de cuisine Jeba Sritharan shares his recipe for Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush.
Q: Wynona in Toronto has a cauliflower dish that I love. Can you get me the recipe? — ERIC, Toronto
A: Chef Jeba balances smoke, acid and salt in his Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush and Sumac. “The baba ghanoush is acid-forward from the champagne vinegar, with depth from the smoky eggplant,” he says. Cauliflower is quick-blanched in salted water, roasted, then dusted with sumac. “This dish pairs well with fish or lighter proteins, but can also stand alone.”
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Directions
Yield: Serves 4 as a side
Make Baba Ghanoush
- Preheat oven to 450°F and roast eggplants for 15 minutes, then place into container and wrap tightly with plastic wrap to steam.
- Once fully steamed, peel off skin, reserving only eggplant flesh.
- To blender add eggplant flesh and all other ingredients and blend until smooth. Add salt, to taste, and set aside.
Roast Cauliflower
- Break down cauliflower into small, even-sized florets. Bring medium-size pot of water to a boil and heavily season water with salt, similar to pasta water. Blanch cauliflower for 90 seconds (this imparts salt and softens the exterior). Strain and allow cauliflower to dry.
- Coat cauliflower with oil and roast at 450°F for 7 minutes, until crisp and browned on edges.
- In bowl, toss cauliflower with chopped parsley, and add salt and lemon juice to your liking.
Finish and Serve
- Spread 4 tablespoons of Baba Ghanoush onto each plate (storing the rest in the fridge for another use), and place some cauliflower on top. Finish with a healthy dusting of sumac.
Anna MacDougall (Jeba’s portrait)/Lauren Wesanko (cauliflower)