Ask A Chef: Wynona’s Roasted Cauliflower

Wynona chef de cuisine Jeba Sritharan shares his recipe for Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush.

Q: Wynona in Toronto has a cauliflower dish that I love. Can you get me the recipe? — ERIC, Toronto

A: Chef Jeba balances smoke, acid and salt in his Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush and Sumac. “The baba ghanoush is acid-forward from the champagne vinegar, with depth from the smoky eggplant,” he says. Cauliflower is quick-blanched in salted water, roasted, then dusted with sumac. “This dish pairs well with fish or lighter proteins, but can also stand alone.”

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