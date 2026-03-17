Recipe

March 17, 2026

Ask A Chef: Wynona’s Roasted Cauliflower

Recipe: Jeba Sritharan

Print This

Wynona chef de cuisine Jeba Sritharan shares his recipe for Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush.

Q: Wynona in Toronto has a cauliflower dish that I love. Can you get me the recipe? — ERIC, Toronto

A: Chef Jeba balances smoke, acid and salt in his Roasted Cauliflower with Baba Ghanoush and Sumac. “The baba ghanoush is acid-forward from the champagne vinegar, with depth from the smoky eggplant,” he says. Cauliflower is quick-blanched in salted water, roasted, then dusted with sumac. “This dish pairs well with fish or lighter proteins, but can also stand alone.”

Send your questions to [email protected]!

Ingredients

Baba Ghanoush (batch)

  • 2 large eggplants
  • ⅔ cup champagne vinegar (or vinegar of your choosing)
  • ¼ cup tahini
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground cumin

Cauliflower

  • 1 head cauliflower
  • Canola oil, for roasting
  • Handful parsley, chopped
  • Squeeze fresh lemon juice

Sprinkle sumac, for garnish

Directions

Yield: Serves 4 as a side

Make Baba Ghanoush

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F and roast eggplants for 15 minutes, then place into container and wrap tightly with plastic wrap to steam.
  2. Once fully steamed, peel off skin, reserving only eggplant flesh.
  3. To blender add eggplant flesh and all other ingredients and blend until smooth. Add salt, to taste, and set aside.

Roast Cauliflower

  1. Break down cauliflower into small, even-sized florets. Bring medium-size pot of water to a boil and heavily season water with salt, similar to pasta water. Blanch cauliflower for 90 seconds (this imparts salt and softens the exterior). Strain and allow cauliflower to dry.
  2. Coat cauliflower with oil and roast at 450°F for 7 minutes, until crisp and browned on edges.
  3. In bowl, toss cauliflower with chopped parsley, and add salt and lemon juice to your liking.

Finish and Serve

  1. Spread 4 tablespoons of Baba Ghanoush onto each plate (storing the rest in the fridge for another use), and place some cauliflower on top. Finish with a healthy dusting of sumac.
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Photographer:

Anna MacDougall (Jeba’s portrait)/Lauren Wesanko (cauliflower)

Related Articles

Ask A Chef: Saffron Eggplant

Ask A Chef: Steven Molnar Of Quetzal Shares His Recipe For A Sweet & Sour Citrus Salad

Ask A Chef: How To Make A Fresh and Earthy Gnocchi That’s Perfect For Spring