Ask A Chef: How To Make A Fresh and Earthy Gnocchi That’s Perfect For Spring

Q: I had the most amazing gnocchi at 1 Kitchen Toronto recently. The sauce was incredible! Could you get the recipe for me? — KAREN, Toronto

A: Fernando’s bright green roasted poblano pepper sauce sets his 1K Gnocchi apart from the traditional Italian dish. “The gnocchi is soft and savoury, and the sauce has an earthy richness,” says Fernando. Wild mushrooms and charred corn add hits of fresh Ontario flavour. Get the delicious spring gnocchi recipe below.