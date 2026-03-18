Authentic Swiss Fondue

You’ll need: Fondue set — see note!

Make Fondue

Crush garlic and rub it against sides and bottom of fondue pot. Place pot on cooktop over medium-high heat. Add cornstarch and wine, whisking until smooth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and sprinkle in Gruyère, stirring continuously with spatula until it melts. Add Vacherin, and melt over low heat. Add pepper, to taste. As soon as mixture reaches creamy consistency but before first signs of boiling, transfer pot to fondue stand above can of Sterno (a gelled fuel for warming foods). Using fondue fork, prick piece of bread, dip lightly in a little kirsch, if desired, plunge into pot, twirl to coat bread in melted cheese, and then…devour! Stir mixture every so often to prevent fondue from sticking (or burning) on bottom of pot.

Note: Cheese fondue should be served in a heat-resistant pot that can be placed over a flame. It’s best to use fondue sets with enamel or ceramic pots, which are available from kitchen stores.