Brindle Cocktail Recipe
Cassis, sage and elderflower star in this cocktail created by the makers of Bulldog London Dry Gin.
Ingredients
4-6 oz. Bulldog Gin
1 oz. elderflower cordial
2-3 sage leaves
1/2 oz. Crème de Cassis
3/4 oz. simple syrup
Directions
Step 1: Pour gin, elderflower cordial and syrup into ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.
Step 2: Pour contents into martini glass over ice and then add Crème de Cassis. Garnish with sage leaves.
