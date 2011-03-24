Brindle Cocktail Recipe

Cassis, sage and elderflower star in this cocktail created by the makers of Bulldog London Dry Gin.

Ingredients

4-6 oz. Bulldog Gin
1 oz. elderflower cordial
2-3 sage leaves
1/2 oz. Crème de Cassis
3/4 oz. simple syrup

Directions

Step 1: Pour gin, elderflower cordial and syrup into ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

Step 2: Pour contents into martini glass over ice and then add Crème de Cassis. Garnish with sage leaves.

