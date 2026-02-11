Ask A Chef: Douce Diner’s Brioche French Toast

Douce Diner’s Dawn Doucette shares her decadent take on French toast.

Q: Every time I make a weekend trip to Douce Diner in North Vancouver, B.C., I order the Brioche French Toast. So delicious! Would you be able to get the recipe? — KOVE, Vancouver

A: Dawn (pictured) starts with a classic brioche base, then adds tangy lemon curd and mascarpone cream. “The French toast mixture is custardy with a hint of vanilla,” she says.