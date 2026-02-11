Recipe
February 11, 2026
Ask A Chef: Douce Diner’s Brioche French Toast
Douce Diner’s Dawn Doucette shares her decadent take on French toast.
Q: Every time I make a weekend trip to Douce Diner in North Vancouver, B.C., I order the Brioche French Toast. So delicious! Would you be able to get the recipe? — KOVE, Vancouver
A: Dawn (pictured) starts with a classic brioche base, then adds tangy lemon curd and mascarpone cream. “The French toast mixture is custardy with a hint of vanilla,” she says.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Lemon Curd
- In medium stainless steel bowl, whisk all ingredients. Place over gentle steam bath, ensuring bowl fits snugly so steam doesn’t escape from pot. Cook gently over simmering water, whisking constantly so eggs don’t scramble, 12 to 15 minutes. At this point, eggs will be at “ribbon stage” (thick enough that when you lift whisk, drips leave a trail that briefly holds shape).
- Remove from heat and strain through fine-mesh strainer. Allow to cool in ice bath.
- Once cooled, place into airtight container and refrigerate. Curd will last for up to 5 days in refrigerator.
Make Mascarpone Cream
- In medium stainless steel bowl, whisk mascarpone until fully aerated. Gently fold in crème fraîche until incorporated.
- Place into airtight container and refrigerate. Cream will last for up to 3 days in refrigerator.
Make French Toast
- In large mixing bowl, mix eggs until well-scrambled. Add milk, cream, vanilla extract and orange juice, and whisk until combined.
- Dip 1 slice of brioche into mixture and submerge for 1 to 2 seconds. Flip slice and submerge for another 1 to 2 seconds.
- In preheated griddle or pan over medium heat, add 1 tbsp of butter and allow to melt and foam, without browning. Cover with battered slice of brioche and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip slice and continue cooking until second side mirrors first, another 2 minutes. Repeat process for remaining 3 slices of brioche.
Assemble and Serve
- Place each slice of brioche onto centre of plate. Top each with 3 tbsp of chilled Lemon Curd and 3 tbsp of chilled Mascarpone Cream.
- Divide fresh berries between slices, allowing them to fall naturally. Dust with sifted icing sugar and serve with maple syrup.
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Photographer:
SMC Communications (Dawn’s portrait, French toast)
Source:
House & Home