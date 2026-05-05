Ask A Chef: Chef Sash Simpson Shares His Steak Tartare Recipe

Sash’s chef Sash Simpson, star of the documentary Born Hungry, shares his fresh Prime Steak Tartare recipe.

Q: I ate the best steak tartare I’ve ever had at Sash in Toronto. I didn’t think anyone could improve on the classic, but chef Sash did! Can you get me the recipe? — ALISSA, Barrie, Ont.

A: The key to Sash’s fab tartare is the prime steak — a grade of meat that’s unbelievably tender and flavourful. With crispy capers, peppery greens, and served with a fried egg, the dish is as bright as it is hearty. “It’s indulgence balanced with elegance,” says Sash. “I serve it with toasted and buttered baguette for the perfect crunch.”

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