Recipe
March 3, 2026
Busiate with Trapanese Pesto
“Italy has 20 regions and, in the north, fresh pasta is predominant while, in the south, dried pasta reigns supreme. Each of the regions has its own traditional pasta shapes and usually locals stick to those shapes and perhaps a few from neighbouring areas.” — Mimi Thorisson
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Trapanese Pesto
- Using large mortar and pestle, start crushing garlic with ½ teaspoon of salt. When garlic and salt have reached creamy texture, add almonds and continue to crush. When creamy, add basil, tomatoes and olive oil, and continue crushing in circular motion. Alternatively, using food processor, purée garlic, ½ tsp salt and almonds until smooth and creamy. Add basil, tomatoes and olive oil, and process until creamy. When all ingredients are smooth, stir in Pecorino and pepper to taste.
Prep Pasta and Serve
- Bring large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook to al dente, according to package directions. Reserve a ladleful of pasta water, then drain pasta.
- In large bowl, combine pasta with pesto until creamy, stirring in reserved pasta water if mixture seems dry. Serve garnished with basil and Pecorino.
Photographer:
Oddur Thorisson
Source:
Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved