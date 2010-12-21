Callaloo Soup Recipe
4 tbsp butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 large garlic cloves, crushed
450 g callaloo (or substitute two 325 g bags of spinach), chopped and washed but don’t shake off the water
5-6 okra, finely chopped, with coarse tops removed
2 oz. coconut cream
3-4 sprigs fresh thyme
1 tsp sugar
1 cup water
Salt and black pepper to taste
Step 1: Heat the butter in a large pot and add the onion. Sauté until soft, then add the garlic and cook until softened but not browned.
Step 2: Add the callaloo (or spinach) and okra, coconut cream, thyme and sugar. Cover with a tightly fitting lid and allow to cook for about 30 minutes or until soft.
Step 3: Remove the thyme and blend in processor, blender or immersion blender.
Step 4: Return soup to pan, add 1 cup water and cook for another 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot.
