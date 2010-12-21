Callaloo Soup Recipe

4 tbsp butter 1 large onion, finely chopped 2 large garlic cloves, crushed 450 g callaloo (or substitute two 325 g bags of spinach), chopped and washed but don’t shake off the water 5-6 okra, finely chopped, with coarse tops removed 2 oz. coconut cream 3-4 sprigs fresh thyme 1 tsp sugar 1 cup water Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Heat the butter in a large pot and add the onion. Sauté until soft, then add the garlic and cook until softened but not browned.

Step 2: Add the callaloo (or spinach) and okra, coconut cream, thyme and sugar. Cover with a tightly fitting lid and allow to cook for about 30 minutes or until soft.

Step 3: Remove the thyme and blend in processor, blender or immersion blender.

Step 4: Return soup to pan, add 1 cup water and cook for another 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot.