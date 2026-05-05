Recipe
May 5, 2026
Double-spiced Fried Chicken
“I like to start preparing this dangerously good fried chicken the night before, so all that’s left to do after a perfect beach day is a quick coating and cook up!” — Donna Hay
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Marinate Chicken
- Place peppercorns in small frying pan over medium heat and toast for 2 to 3 minutes or until fragrant. Place peppercorns and chilli powder in small food processor and process until very finely chopped. Remove ½ teaspoon of peppercorn mix and set aside.
- Add garlic and ginger to food processor and process until chopped. Add sugar, soy, vinegar and ¼ cup water and process to combine.
- Place chicken in large non-reactive bowl made from glass or stainless steel, add peppercorn mixture and mix to combine. Cover and allow to marinate in fridge for 6 hours or overnight.
Fry Chicken
- Fill large saucepan with 2½” of oil and place over medium heat until temperature reaches 347°F on deep-frying thermometer.
- While oil is heating, combine rice flour and baking powder. Add to chicken and mix to combine, adding enough extra water to create thick batter.
- In batches, deep-fry chicken for 7 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.
Make Lime Mayo
- To make the Lime Mayo, combine the mayonnaise and lime juice.
Serve
- Place chicken onto serving platter. Combine salt and reserved peppercorn mix and sprinkle over. Serve with Lime Mayo, cilantro, lime wedges and chilli.
Source:
Photography © Chris Court and Con Poulos. From Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt by Donna Hay (HarperOne)