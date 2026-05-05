Recipe

May 5, 2026

Radicchio and Pickled Nectarine Salad

Recipe: Donna Hay

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“Nectarines are the star of this super-fast salad featuring crisp, slightly bitter radicchio, creamy goat’s cheese and a zingy juniper-spiked dressing.” — Donna Hay

Ingredients

  • 1 large radicchio, trimmed and leaves separated
  • 7 oz. soft goat’s cheese

Pickled Nectarines

  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp juniper berries, crushed
  • Sea salt and cracked black pepper
  • 3 nectarines, thinly sliced

To serve

  • Micro mint leaves (optional)

Directions

Yield: Serves 6 as a side

Pickle Nectarines

  1. To make pickled nectarines, place oil, vinegar, honey, juniper berries, salt and pepper in bowl and whisk to combine.
  2. Place nectarines in shallow dish. Pour pickling liquid over and allow to stand for 5 minutes.

Assemble & Serve

  1. Place radicchio on serving platter. Top with nectarines, goat’s cheese and mint leaves, if using. Serve with pickling liquid drizzled over.
Source:

Photography © Chris Court and Con Poulos. From Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt by Donna Hay (HarperOne)

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