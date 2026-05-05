Recipe
May 5, 2026
Radicchio and Pickled Nectarine Salad
“Nectarines are the star of this super-fast salad featuring crisp, slightly bitter radicchio, creamy goat’s cheese and a zingy juniper-spiked dressing.” — Donna Hay
Directions
Yield: Serves 6 as a side
Pickle Nectarines
- To make pickled nectarines, place oil, vinegar, honey, juniper berries, salt and pepper in bowl and whisk to combine.
- Place nectarines in shallow dish. Pour pickling liquid over and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
Assemble & Serve
- Place radicchio on serving platter. Top with nectarines, goat’s cheese and mint leaves, if using. Serve with pickling liquid drizzled over.
Source:
Photography © Chris Court and Con Poulos. From Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt by Donna Hay (HarperOne)