Sarah Richardson’s Festive Arugula Salad

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup pecan pieces
  • 6 cups baby arugula
  • 1 175-g pkg. blue cheese
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄2 pomegranate, seeds removed

Dressing

  • 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions Yield:  Serves 6 to 8

Candy Pecans

  1. Melt butter in skillet over medium. Add brown sugar and balsamic vinegar. Stir quickly to combine, being careful not to burn mixture.
  2. Add pecans, stirring to coat well, and sauté for a couple of minutes. Stir constantly until coating on pecans begins to caramelize. Transfer pecans to bowl to cool.

Assemble Salad

  1. Place arugula in large salad bowl. Slice blue cheese evenly over arugula. Top with green onions, pomegranate seeds and cooled pecans.

Make Dressing

  1. Combine ingredients for dressing in a jar with a lid. Shake well, and drizzle over salad. Toss salad and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe by:
Sarah Richardson
Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home November 2015; Recipes adapted from At Home: Sarah Style (Simon & Schuster, 2015).
Stylist:
Morgan Michener and Ashley Denton (food)
Tags: