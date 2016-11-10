Sarah Richardson’s Festive Arugula Salad
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup pecan pieces
- 6 cups baby arugula
- 1 175-g pkg. blue cheese
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1⁄2 pomegranate, seeds removed
Dressing
- 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions Yield: Serves 6 to 8
Candy Pecans
- Melt butter in skillet over medium. Add brown sugar and balsamic vinegar. Stir quickly to combine, being careful not to burn mixture.
- Add pecans, stirring to coat well, and sauté for a couple of minutes. Stir constantly until coating on pecans begins to caramelize. Transfer pecans to bowl to cool.
Assemble Salad
- Place arugula in large salad bowl. Slice blue cheese evenly over arugula. Top with green onions, pomegranate seeds and cooled pecans.
Make Dressing
- Combine ingredients for dressing in a jar with a lid. Shake well, and drizzle over salad. Toss salad and season with salt and pepper to taste.