Recipe
May 14, 2025
Creamy Feta Wedge Salad With Garlicky Breadcrumbs and Mint
This recipe is a fresh twist on a classic steakhouse salad with a delicious feta and Greek yogurt dressing. “The cucumbers, tomatoes and onions are super juicy and bright on top of the crunchy lettuce and creamy, briny, salty feta dressing,” says chef Eden Grinshpan.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Make Dressing
- In high-speed blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until smooth and set aside.
Make Breadcrumbs
- Heat olive oil in small pan over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add garlic. Cook just until garlic begins to lightly brown, less than 1 minute, and add panko. Season with salt, toss to coat in oil, and cook until golden brown and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
Make Salad
- Cut iceberg lettuce in half and remove tough core. Halve each half, then cut each quarter in half to make 8 wedges.
- Place lettuce in large salad bowl and scatter with cucumbers and tomatoes. Drizzle with Dressing and sprinkle with Garlicky Breadcrumbs. Finish with chives and mint, plus drizzle of olive oil and a few cracks of pepper.
Source:
Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved