Eden Grinshpan Shares Tahini-Packed Recipes From Her Latest Cookbook

The title of Eden Grinshpan’s new cookbook, Tahini Baby, will be no surprise to her followers: “I am a tahini baby; these flavours and culinary traditions are what I was raised on,” says Eden. Throughout a career that includes 11 seasons as host of TV show Top Chef Canada, she’s used the sesame paste in countless ways.

The Toronto native spent her childhood summers in Israel, her father’s homeland, before moving to London to attend Le Cordon Bleu cooking school. Later, Eden travelled across Asia and Europe, then settled in NYC where she appeared on TV shows and helmed Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant Dez. In 2020, she returned to Toronto with her husband, Ido, where they now reside with their two daughters, Ayv and Romi.

Levantine cuisine has always been a constant in Eden’s recipes. “My natural instinct is to cook with Middle Eastern influences and put my own spin on it. It’s always felt like my culinary calling to share the flavours that first inspired me.”