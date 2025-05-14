Chefs We Love

Eden Grinshpan Shares Tahini-Packed Recipes From Her Latest Cookbook

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on May 14, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

The title of Eden Grinshpan’s new cookbook, Tahini Baby, will be no surprise to her followers: “I am a tahini baby; these flavours and culinary traditions are what I was raised on,” says Eden. Throughout a career that includes 11 seasons as host of TV show Top Chef Canada, she’s used the sesame paste in countless ways.

The Toronto native spent her childhood summers in Israel, her father’s homeland, before moving to London to attend Le Cordon Bleu cooking school. Later, Eden travelled across Asia and Europe, then settled in NYC where she appeared on TV shows and helmed Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant Dez. In 2020, she returned to Toronto with her husband, Ido, where they now reside with their two daughters, Ayv and Romi.

Levantine cuisine has always been a constant in Eden’s recipes. “My natural instinct is to cook with Middle Eastern influences and put my own spin on it. It’s always felt like my culinary calling to share the flavours that first inspired me.”

Eden in her Toronto kitchen designed by Montana Burnett.

A self-described condiment addict and herbaholic, Eden adds both to almost every dish. “This book is about celebrating the dunking, the dipping, the schmearing — getting your hands in there and getting messy,” says Eden.

The new cookbook is packed with vegetarian recipes made using many ingredients easily found in grocery stores.

The Creamy Feta Wedge Salad with Garlicky Breadcrumbs and Mint is a fresh twist on a classic steakhouse salad with a delicious feta and Greek yogurt dressing.

Eden promises that the Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries are worth the extra effort. “The rosemary gets super crispy and infuses the panko with flavour,” she says.

Her signature Light-as-air Hummus becomes the perfect lunch when topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, radishes, Garlicky Tahini, lemon juice and sumac.

Eden’s Ultimate Shroom Shawarma includes nine different topping options (see the cookbook for details!), and the mushrooms are seasoned with coriander, cumin, paprika, harissa, shawarma spice and turmeric before being seared and served in a pita, laffa, or with rice.

Eden’s pantry must-haves? Fenugreek leaves and seeds, which have a deep curry-esque flavour with a sweet maple finish. With a distinct sour flavour, dried black limes can be used whole, sliced or ground. Savoury hawaij includes black pepper, cumin, cardamom and turmeric for soups and stews. Za’atar, which is a blend of wild oregano, sumac, toasted sesame seeds and salt. (Mix with olive oil and drizzle over bread or veg.) Sumac (Eden’s favourite spice) which is bright, citrusy and earthy. Finally: preserved lemons, which offer a hit of bright, juicy flavour with salt.

 

Eden and her husband, Ido Nivron.

These days, Eden is busy preparing for the 12th season of Top Chef Canada, posting frequent recipes to her website, Eden Eats, and working on a handful of collaborations. “I love to play with spices and herbs and combine them into my own flavour world.”

Photographer:

Chris Bernabeo

Source:

Recipes from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

Up Next

Our Place Co-founder Shiza Shahid Shares Recipes From Her First Cookbook

Related Articles

3 Northern Thai Dishes From Chef Nuit Regular’s Debut Cookbook

3 Versatile Vegetarian Dishes From Chef Eric Ripert’s Debut Cookbook

30+ Healthy & Hearty Vegetarian Dishes To Bookmark Now