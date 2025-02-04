Recipe
February 4, 2025
Four-cheese Tomato Galette
“Growing up in a big city apartment, trapped among towering buildings, I thought of summer as a dull time. But my husband gradually influenced me to relish the bounty of summer evenings. This recipe is a tribute to our shared summer tables—the perfect blend of a delightful dough, a quartet of cheeses, and luscious, sun-ripened tomatoes” – Bëtul Tunç
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Basil Pesto
- In a nonstick medium skillet, toast the pine nuts over medium heat until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, tossing constantly and keeping an eye on them so they don’t burn. Set aside and let cool.
- In a blender or a food processor, combine the toasted pine nuts, basil, garlic, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and salt. Process until all of the ingredients have been fully incorporated. While blending, slowly drizzle the olive oil in through the top. The pesto is finished when it is fully smooth. Taste and add salt and lemon zest, if using, as desired. Transfer to a small screw-top jar. Store covered in the fridge up to 2 weeks.
Make Dough
- In a food processor, combine the flour, walnuts, Parmesan, salt, and sugar. Pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter, olive oil, sour cream, and vinegar and pulse until the mixture forms chickpea- size pieces. Drizzle the ice water over the dough and pulse until the water is incorporated and the texture is crumbly.
- Transfer the dough to a work surface. Using your hands, squeeze the dough so everything comes together. Press the dough into a 1-inch-thick disc and wrap with plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for at least 30 to 40 minutes.
Make Filling
- In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, mozzarella, feta, Parmesan, and lemon zest (if using). Set aside.
To Assemble
- Line a plate with paper towels and place the heirloom tomatoes on it. Sprinkle the slices with salt and let them sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Pat dry before using.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Line a work surface with parchment paper and lightly flour the top. Place the dough in the center of the paper and set another large piece of parchment on the top. Press down and use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a 11- to 13-inch round about 1⁄8 inch thick. Peel the parchment paper from the top. Spread the cheese filling over the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around the edge. Spread the pesto over the cheese and arrange the tomato slices and cherry tomato halves on the top. Fold the edges of the dough 11⁄2 inches over the tomatoes.
- Brush the edges with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds (if using).
- Bake until the crust is golden brown, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Reprinted with permission from Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes by Betül Tunç. Copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç and Gentl and Hyers. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York