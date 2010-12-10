French 75 Cocktail Recipe
Ingredients
1/2 oz. Beefeater Gin
1/2 oz. Beefeater Gin
4 oz. of champagne
Splash of fresh lemon juice
Directions
Step 1: Combine ingredients and serve in a chilled martini glass with a lemon twist.
Pingback: Skrota bilen betalt()
Pingback: econs tuition()
Pingback: her comment is here()
Pingback: is motor club america a scam()
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World()
Pingback: Best Best Online Tamil News in the World()
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World()
Pingback: GVK BIO()
Pingback: GVK BIO()
Pingback: professional photographer birmingham al()