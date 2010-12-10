French 75 Cocktail Recipe

drinks-martini-istock-AlainCouillaud
0 ratings
This refreshing cocktail is from chef Wayne Martin of the Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver.
Ingredients

1/2 oz. Beefeater Gin
4 oz. of champagne
Splash of fresh lemon juice

Directions

Step 1: Combine ingredients and serve in a chilled martini glass with a lemon twist.

Photographer:
©istockphoto.com/Alain Couillaud
Tags: