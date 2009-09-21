Non-Alcoholic Champagne Cocktail Recipe
Ingredients
1 sugar cube
Splash of blood orange bitters
Sparkling white grape juice, preferably no-sugar-added, chilled
Orange twist, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Drop the sugar cube into a champagne flute and add a good splash of bitters to saturate the sugar cube.
Step 2: Slowly pour in the sparkling grape juice and serve garnished with the orange twist.
Reprinted with permission from Liz Scott’s Zero-Proof Cocktails (2009 Ten Speed Press).
