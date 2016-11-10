Sarah Richardson’s Georgian Bay Gin Sunset
Ingredients
- 1 orange peel strip (about 2″long)
- 1 lemon peel strip (about 2″long)
- 1 tbsp fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 1 1⁄2 oz. Georgian Bay Gin
- 1⁄2 oz. freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 oz. tonic water
Directions Yield: Serves 1
Muddle Ingredients
- Place orange and lemon peels, cranberries and sugar in a cocktail shaker and muddle.
Mix & Serve
- Add ice cubes to cocktail shaker. Pour in gin and orange juice. Cover cocktail shaker with lid and shake vigorously until drink is thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds.
- Pour drink, with peels, ice and berries, into an 8-oz. glass and top with tonic water.