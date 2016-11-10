Georgian Bay Gin Sunset

Sarah Richardson’s Georgian Bay Gin Sunset

Ingredients
  • 1 orange peel strip (about 2″long)
  • 1 lemon peel strip (about 2″long)
  • 1 tbsp fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • 1 1⁄2 oz. Georgian Bay Gin
  • 1⁄2 oz. freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 2 oz. tonic water
Directions Yield:  Serves 1

Muddle Ingredients

  1. Place orange and lemon peels, cranberries and sugar in a cocktail shaker and muddle.

Mix & Serve

  1. Add ice cubes to cocktail shaker. Pour in gin and orange juice. Cover cocktail shaker with lid and shake vigorously until drink is thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds.
  2. Pour drink, with peels, ice and berries, into an 8-oz. glass and top with tonic water.
Recipe by:
Recipe courtesy of Georgian Bay Gin
Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Stylist:
Morgan Michener and Ashley Denton (food)
Tags: