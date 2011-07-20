Glazed Fresh Lemon Loaf Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Grease a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan and line with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Set aside.

Step 3: In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until blended. Add eggs one at a time, beating lightly after each addition until smooth. Then beat vigorously until thick and creamy. Add lemon zest. Add flour mixture in three additions, alternately with sour cream and lemon juice and mix until blended.

Step 4: Spread mixture evenly in prepared pan. Bake in preheated 350°F oven until tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, 55-60 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes in pan on a wire rack.

Lemon Glaze

Step 1: In a bowl, combine confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Remove loaf from pan and place on a wire rack. Spoon glaze over top while warm.