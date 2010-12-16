Greek Grilled Salmon Recipe

Swiss Chard Water 4-5 leaves Swiss chard Salt to taste 3-4 capers Lemon juice to taste Olive oil to taste

1/2 lb. salmon, in fillets Salt and pepper to taste 1 tsp lemon juice 1 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Preheat barbecue to 425°F, or preheat a grill pan on a stove top on medium-high.

Step 2: Season salmon with salt and pepper. Grill until medium well, about 6-7 minutes.

Step 3: In a blender, emulsify lemon juice and olive oil. Set aside.

Step 4: Fill a small pot with water and bring to a boil. Steam Swiss chard over top or add directly to the water and boil for 1 minute only. Drain and dress with salt, capers, lemon juice and oil.

Step 5: Arrange salmon fillets on individual plates, season with emulsified lemon juice and olive oil from blender. Serve with steamed Swiss chard.