Grilled Salmon Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Cut the salmon into 3 equal pieces and trim off the fat. Make sure the sides are manageable and not too big for the grill.

Step 2: Cut the ends off the scallions and chop them.

Step 3: In a platter, lay the salmon down (skin side up) and place the scallions on the fillets.

Step 4: Thinly slice the garlic and place over the scallions. Drizzle olive oil and soy sauce over the top, then sprinkle with onion powder, minced onion and Montreal steak seasoning over top.

Step 5: Cut 2 lemons in half and squeeze over the top. Place the lemons in the marinade after you squeeze the juice out. Let marinate for 30-60 minutes, but not more than 60 minutes at room temperature. Stir the marinade every 5 minutes.

Step 6: Cook fillets on grill, skin side up, over low heat. (Leave grill cover open for first 3 minutes until the oil from the marinade burns off then close the cover.)

Step 7: After 10 minutes, turn salmon over and squeeze 1/2 lemon over fish while it is on grill and cook for another 10 minutes. This is the key: Let the skin sear until it is crisp and then flip over to the meat side and remove the skin and dark meat from the fillets. Too many people undercook salmon. Flip one more time so that the side where the skin was is face down and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from grill and squeeze lemon over fillets in serving platter. Season to taste with salt and pepper.