Recipe
May 8, 2025
All-Green Slaw
“With hearty napa cabbage as the base, the other textures can shine. Tying it all together is a fresh and funky Blue Cheese Green Goddess Dressing,” says chef Bill Clark, best known for his former Brooklyn restaurant, Meme’s Diner. “Keep this dressing recipe in your back pocket — it’s great on a sandwich, as a dipping sauce or on any other salad.”
Directions
Yield: Serves 6-8
Make Dressing
- In food processor, combine cilantro, basil, mint, garlic and lemon juice. Pulse until chopped (it doesn’t need to be finely chopped yet).
- Add yogurt, mayo, mustard, blue cheese, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and honey. Run food processor until mixture is almost smooth. Some remaining texture from the cheese is a good thing. Taste for salt, depending on cheese. Store in airtight container in fridge for up to 1 week.
Make Slaw
- Slice cabbage into ¼” ribbons. Thinly slice snap peas on diagonal. Roughly cut snow peas in half. Place in large bowl.
- Snap off tough ends of asparagus. Using Y-peeler, run peeler length of asparagus, making very thin ribbons. Trim spears off and slice in half lengthwise. Add to bowl.
- Toss slaw with generous amount of dressing. You want it to be fully dressed but not heavy and soggy. Season with salt and lemon juice, to taste. Transfer to serving bowl. Garnish with scallions and some blue cheese.
Source:
Recipes from Dinner At Our Place by Shiza Shahid and Friends of Our Place. ©2024 by Our Place. Used with permission by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved