Ask A Chef: How To Make This Michelin Guide Restaurant’s Tasty Asparagus Dish

Fat Rabbit’s executive chef Zach Smith shares his amazing grilled asparagus recipe.

Q: After it was recommended by the Michelin Guide, I made the trek to Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines, Ont. My favourite dish was the Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise — can you get the recipe? — HANNUN, Windsor, Ont.

A: Fresh asparagus is one of the first signs of spring — Zach likes to take advantage as soon as it comes into season. “I love to serve fresh, earthy asparagus with a rich hollandaise to add a comforting note,” says Zach. “It’s a match made in heaven.” He tops this dish with shaved ricotta salata for a salty finishing bite.