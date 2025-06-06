Recipe
June 6, 2025
Ask A Chef: How To Make This Michelin Guide Restaurant’s Tasty Asparagus Dish
Fat Rabbit’s executive chef Zach Smith shares his amazing grilled asparagus recipe.
Q: After it was recommended by the Michelin Guide, I made the trek to Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines, Ont. My favourite dish was the Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise — can you get the recipe? — HANNUN, Windsor, Ont.
A: Fresh asparagus is one of the first signs of spring — Zach likes to take advantage as soon as it comes into season. “I love to serve fresh, earthy asparagus with a rich hollandaise to add a comforting note,” says Zach. “It’s a match made in heaven.” He tops this dish with shaved ricotta salata for a salty finishing bite.
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Hollandaise
- In small pot over medium heat, melt butter. Once melted, set aside.
- To blender add egg yolks, Dijon mustard, salt, cayenne and lemon juice. Blend on high for 5 seconds. Then, slowly stream in melted butter while blender is running, until all butter is added and mixture is thick enough to coat back of spoon. Set aside.
- If hollandaise cools, gently warm in small pot over medium-low heat before pouring over asparagus.
Make Asparagus and Serve
- Bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, fill bowl with ice water. Prepare large tray lined with paper towel.
- Snap woody ends off asparagus. Put asparagus in boiling water for 1 minute, remove and transfer to ice bath to lock in green colour. Transfer to prepared tray.
- Season with salt and pepper. Grill on high heat on barbecue or in cast-iron pan. You want to develop a nice char without overcooking, approximately 3 to 4 minutes, turning as needed.
- Remove asparagus from heat and toss in bowl with lemon juice and glug of olive oil.
- Arrange on plate. Top with Hollandaise, ricotta salata shavings, herbs and toasted hazelnuts. Enjoy!
Daniel Neuhaus (Zach’s portrait)/Pat Ozols (asparagus)
