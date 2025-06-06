Recipe

June 6, 2025

Ask A Chef: How To Make This Michelin Guide Restaurant’s Tasty Asparagus Dish

Recipe: Zach Smith

Fat Rabbit’s executive chef Zach Smith shares his amazing grilled asparagus recipe.

Q: After it was recommended by the Michelin Guide, I made the trek to Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines, Ont. My favourite dish was the Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise — can you get the recipe? — HANNUN, Windsor, Ont.

A: Fresh asparagus is one of the first signs of spring — Zach likes to take advantage as soon as it comes into season. “I love to serve fresh, earthy asparagus with a rich hollandaise to add a comforting note,” says Zach. “It’s a match made in heaven.” He tops this dish with shaved ricotta salata for a salty finishing bite.

Ingredients

Hollandaise

  • ½ cup butter
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

Asparagus

  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • Flaked sea salt
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp ricotta salata, shaved
  • 2 tbsp chopped herbs (Zach uses parsley, tarragon, chives and sorrel)
  • 1/8 cup toasted hazelnuts

Directions

Yield: Serves 2

Make Hollandaise

  1. In small pot over medium heat, melt butter. Once melted, set aside.
  2. To blender add egg yolks, Dijon mustard, salt, cayenne and lemon juice. Blend on high for 5 seconds. Then, slowly stream in melted butter while blender is running, until all butter is added and mixture is thick enough to coat back of spoon. Set aside.
  3. If hollandaise cools, gently warm in small pot over medium-low heat before pouring over asparagus.

Make Asparagus and Serve

  1. Bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, fill bowl with ice water. Prepare large tray lined with paper towel.
  2. Snap woody ends off asparagus. Put asparagus in boiling water for 1 minute, remove and transfer to ice bath to lock in green colour. Transfer to prepared tray.
  3. Season with salt and pepper. Grill on high heat on barbecue or in cast-iron pan. You want to develop a nice char without overcooking, approximately 3 to 4 minutes, turning as needed.
  4. Remove asparagus from heat and toss in bowl with lemon juice and glug of olive oil.
  5. Arrange on plate. Top with Hollandaise, ricotta salata shavings, herbs and toasted hazelnuts. Enjoy!
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Photographer:

Daniel Neuhaus (Zach’s portrait)/Pat Ozols (asparagus)

Source:

House & Home

